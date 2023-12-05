Onward Robotics Named 2023 Top Tech Startup Driving Innovation in Supply Chain and Logistics

Mobile Robotics Leader Recognized as Top Software and Technology Startup Moving the Global Supply Chain Forward

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onward Robotics, the pioneering mobile robotics and software company, today announced that it has been named a 2023 Top Tech Startup in the supply chain and logistics space. The company was recognized by leading publications Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics as one of the top software and technology startups after the launch of its Meet Me™️ automation solution, which enables efficient and accurate order fulfillment for warehousing, distribution, and e-commerce operations.

Onward Robotics' recognition as a top tech startup comes amidst a transformational year of growth and market demand for its automation technology, which launched earlier this year. The company also announced a major rebrand and name change to mark an exciting next chapter in business's evolution and to embody the team's dedication to moving its clients and the fulfillment industry forward.

"The global supply chain is more complex than ever, as consumer demand continues to rise and companies are challenged to achieve more with less people and limited resources," said Lance VandenBrook, CEO of Onward Robotics. "We are honored to be recognized for our team's gritty determination to improve a critical piece of the supply chain."

The award acknowledges Onward Robotics' revolutionary Meet Me solution, which coordinates humans and person-to-goods mobile robots as a cohesive system to deliver accurate and efficient order fulfillment from induction to pack-out. Proprietary Pyxis™️ software directs Lumabot™️ autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to meet the next available picker, while workers are guided through the picking process via intuitive put-to-light technology on the AMR and simple instructions on their wearable device. The company's unique Meet Me solution enables continuous fulfillment workflows and provides end-to-end process efficiency.

"Onward Robotics is driven by a bold and purposeful vision," said VandenBrook. "We're dedicated to enhancing warehouse operations, strengthening the supply chain, and empowering people and robots to do their best work–together."

The company's innovative robotic technology will be debuted at MODEX 2024 in booth #C6685 from March 11, 2024 to March 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to live demonstrations of Lumabot AMRs and Pyxis technology, show attendees will be able to meet with Onward Robotics' team of supply chain experts to discuss how its innovative order fulfillment solution can boost productivity in their operations.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

See the full list of winners by visiting https://foodl.me/5z0zecqd.

About Onward Robotics

Onward Robotics delivers innovative automation technology that coordinates humans and robots as a cohesive system to revolutionize fulfillment. Our Meet Me™ solution combines proprietary software with person-to-goods mobile robots to increase efficiency in warehousing, distribution, and e-commerce operations. Onward Robotics provides the boost in productivity, flexibility, and speed that companies need to remain competitive and grow. Learn more at onwardrobotics.com.

