Onward Robotics Showcases Innovative Fulfillment Orchestration Platform With Live Demonstrations at MODEX 2026

Pyxis Suite™ Fulfillment Orchestration Platform and Next-Gen Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to be Demonstrated Live at Premier Supply Chain Trade Event

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onward Robotics, the next-generation leader in intelligent fulfillment automation, today announced the showcase of its Pyxis Suite™ orchestration platform and Lumabot® autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) at MODEX 2026, the supply chain industry's largest trade show. Attendees are invited to experience how Onward's software-first Meet Me® automation solution drives fulfillment efficiency and boosts accuracy for leading warehousing, logistics, distribution, and manufacturing operations.

Pyxis Suite™ Fulfillment Orchestration Platform and Next-Gen Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to be Demonstrated Live at Premier Supply Chain Trade Event

This year at MODEX, Onward Robotics will feature live demonstrations of Pyxis Suite, the company's proprietary and intelligent orchestration platform layer and Meet Me, the only person-to-goods technology in the market that dynamically coordinates people, robots, and work as one unified system in real time.

Booth #B14357 brings Pyxis-powered fulfillment to life: attendees can interact with Lumabot's intuitive put-to-light system, test the company's easy-to-use Pyxis Point™ wearable devices, and experience firsthand how Pyxis Conductor™ directs work in real time to transform traditional fulfillment processes into highly efficient, adaptive systems.

"The future of fulfillment isn't about adding more automation – it's about making everything work better together," said Lance VandenBrook, CEO of Onward Robotics. "With Pyxis Suite, we're orchestrating people, robots, and workflows as a single intelligent Meet Me system. MODEX attendees will be able to experience that firsthand and see what's possible when fulfillment is truly coordinated end to end."

As part of the showcase, the company is demonstrating the latest generation of technology on its Lumabot® AMR. Directed by Pyxis Conductor, Lumabot is faster, smarter, and more agile when navigating dynamic environments as efficiently as possible.

Onward Robotics continues to see strong market momentum as operators push for more flexible, software-driven fulfillment models – shifting away from fragmented, siloed automation toward a single, connected system that unifies people, robots, and workflows under one platform.

MODEX 2026 attendees are encouraged to visit Onward Robotics at Booth #B14357 to meet with the team and explore how Pyxis Suite can be tailored to their specific operational needs. For more information about Onward Robotics and to schedule a meeting at MODEX 2026, visit onwardrobotics.com/modex26

About Onward Robotics

Onward Robotics is a leader in fulfillment orchestration, helping warehouses and distribution operations run as a single, coordinated system. Onward's Meet Me® automation solution synchronizes people, robots, and workflows in real time–eliminating fragmented processes and improving throughput, accuracy, and flexibility. Onward Robotics combines proprietary software with autonomous mobile robots to deliver fast, scalable automation that adapts to the demands of modern fulfillment. Learn more at onwardrobotics.com.

To access Onward Robotics images, visit: onwardrobotics.com/media

SOURCE Onward Robotics