Onychomycosis Market Analysis in the United States 2017-2030: Epidemiology, Drugs, Pipeline, Reimbursement Scenario, Competition and Industry Forecasts

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Onychomycosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Onychomycosis market trends in the United States.



The Onychomycosis market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Onychomycosis market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Onychomycosis market Size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current Onychomycosis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The Onychomycosis epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current Onychomycosis patient pool and forecasted trend for the United States. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Onychomycosis epidemiology [segmented as Diagnosed prevalent cases of Onychomycosis, Prevalent cases of Onychomycosis by subtype, Prevalence of Onychomycosis by Severity] scenario of Onychomycosis in the United States from 2017 to 2030.



Drug Chapters



Drug chapter segment of the Onychomycosis report encloses the detailed analysis of Onychomycosis marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Onychomycosis clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Marketed Drugs



Kerydin (tavaborole): Pfizer



Kerydin (tavaborole) topical solution, 5% contains tavaborole, 5% (w/w) in a clear, colorless alcohol based solution for topical use. The active ingredient, tavaborole, is an oxaborole antifungal. Tavaborole is a white to off-white powder. It is slightly soluble in water and freely soluble in ethanol and propylene glycol.



Emerging Drugs



MOB015: Moberg Pharma



In January 2015 Moberg Pharma announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 8,952,070, relating to its topical treatment MOB-015 for onychomycosis. The patent is expected to be in effect until 2032.



Market Outlook



The Onychomycosis market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Onychomycosis market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Onychomycosis market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Onychomycosis market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Onychomycosis market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and Size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Onychomycosis key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing and patent details for Onychomycosis emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In report we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business & price strategy.



KOL - Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in Onychomycosis domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Onychomycosis market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive & Market Intelligence analysis of the Onychomycosis Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Onychomycosis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Onychomycosis epidemiology and treatment in the United States

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Onychomycosis are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Onychomycosis market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the United States

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Onychomycosis market

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Onychomycosis market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the Size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Onychomycosis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Onychomycosis. Launch of emerging therapies, will significantly impact the Onychomycosis market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Onychomycosis

The in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

Companies Mentioned

Pfizer

Bausch Health

Moberg Pharma

Blueberry Therapeutics

Mycovia Pharmaceuticals

