Onymos Wins 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Onymos IoT Software Solution

Company honored for innovative approach to delivering a software solution for IoT and IoMT ecosystem and application development that prioritizes data privacy and security

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onymos today announced it has been named a winner in the prestigious 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The Company was honored for its innovative approach to delivering a software solution, Onymos IoT , for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) ecosystem and application development that prioritizes data privacy and security.

"In today's digital age, cybersecurity is no longer optional—it's essential," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. We are proud to recognize Onymos for its innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to protecting our data and infrastructure from ever-evolving cyber threats."

Onymos IoT is a software component suite that enables enterprise organizations across various industries—from medical device manufacturers to hospitals—to create secure IoT and IoMT ecosystems and applications. These components include: Onymos Edge , a drop-in data gateway that leverages edge computing and serves as an IoT ecosystem's communication layer; Onymos DataStore , a battle-tested set of utility functions for securely storing and retrieving data in the cloud and standardizing access and connectivity to the most popular cloud providers; and Onymos Access , a total login system that enables organizations to add their preferred enterprise-grade authentication method to IoT applications through a front-end code library.

The characteristics that make Onymos IoT unique in security are:

"No-Data" Architecture : This edge computing-powered architectural approach to software development ensures that Onymos has no access to any customer data while seamlessly enabling its software to be integrated within the customers' cloud or on-premise infrastructure. This means that Onymos IoT users truly own their data and can control who and what has access to it.

: This edge computing-powered architectural approach to software development ensures that Onymos has no access to any customer data while seamlessly enabling its software to be integrated within the customers' cloud or on-premise infrastructure. This means that Onymos IoT users truly own their data and can control who and what has access to it. Code Integrity : Onymos IoT users can license the source code to these components, empowering them to customize it to their exact specifications – as if they had developed it themselves. This guarantees users full autonomy over their code, instilling confidence in its security and integrity.

: Onymos IoT users can license the source code to these components, empowering them to customize it to their exact specifications – as if they had developed it themselves. This guarantees users full autonomy over their code, instilling confidence in its security and integrity. Continuous Testing: Onymos IoT and its components are subject to rigorous third-party audits and penetration tests.

"The growing number of cybersecurity incidents, ranging from accidental data breaches to intentional hacks, have highlighted the security and privacy limitations of many software solutions available to enterprises today. These organizations can't bear the brunt of these events—many of which originate from a third party—while trying to maintain a strong security and privacy posture," said Shiva Nathan, Founder and CEO of Onymos. "Our Onymos IoT solution enables us to help those in the most vulnerable and victimized industries, like healthcare, ensure their ecosystems and applications can be built seamlessly and are protected and provide complete data privacy. We are honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for this solution and our innovative and secure architectural approach."

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honor the world's leading companies and individuals who are at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. Winners are selected based on their dedication to developing solutions, raising awareness, and defending against the growing threat of cyberattacks.

For more information on Onymos IoT, visit: https://onymos.com/solutions/iot-software-development/ .

About Onymos



Onymos is the developer of solutions transforming Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for software and application development. Its suite of more than 20 foundational software components enables enterprises to build innovative and differentiated web, mobile, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications with unmatched speed, quality, value, and security. Onymos is trusted by top brands, including Albertsons, CVS, Walmart, and Vapotherm. For more information, visit onymos.com , and join the conversation on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

About Business Intelligence Group



The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other business award programs , these programs are judged by business executives with extensive experience and knowledge in cybersecurity. The organization's proprietary scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple security domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand out in the fight against cybercrime.

Contacts

Maggie Markert

Zer0 to 5ive for Onymos

[email protected]

Maria Jimenez

Chief Nominations Officer

Business Intelligence Group

[email protected]

+1 (909) 529-2737

SOURCE Onymos