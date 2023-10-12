ONYX announces partnership with Sales Representation firm Murray Weyand Sales for the US Southeastern Region

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONYX Systems, LLC has appointed Atlanta Georgia based Murray Weyand Sales (https://www.mwsales.net/) as their sole sales representation group for the US Southeastern Region.

"We are pleased to partner with Murray Weyand Sales to grow our sales in the southeastern region," stated Jeremy Hahne, VP of Sales for ONYX. "Murray Weyand Sales staff have the experience we need to work closely with our distributors to promote and showcase our floorcare product lines".

About Murray Weyand Sales: Murray Weyand Sales is a manufacturer's rep firm in the Jan/San institutional cleaning and foodservice supply market, supporting our manufacturers and selling products through local distributors in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and the panhandle of Florida. Contact MWS @ https://www.mwsales.net/

"Murray Weyand Sales is excited to be representing ONYX Systems in the Southeast. ONYX is a leading manufacturer of automatic, walk behind and ride on scrubbers as well as propane burnishers known for their excellent quality and competitive price, perfect for today's market. With their headquarters located in Charlotte, NC, we can offer our customers great service on new machine orders with quick turnaround times. Contact us anytime for a demonstration in the Southeast," stated Tom Weyand, President at Murray Weyand Sales.

"ONYX Floorcare Equipment compliments nicely the Murray Weyand Sales line-card," stated Stuart Proctor, VP of Marketing for ONYX.

The ONYX line of walk-behind and ride-on battery powered automatic floor scrubbers clean and restore floors in a fraction of the time of traditional mopping and scrubbing. The ONYX equipment allows for a more hygienic cleaning process, using disinfecting solutions and surfactants in a dry in, dry out manner.

ONYX high-speed floor polishing and stripping equipment is powered by powerful, clean-burning, propane engines that quickly restore concrete, terrazzo, and vinyl floors to a beautiful shine. These machines are best-in-class premium products. Our clean burning internal combustion engine technology delivers near-zero emission performance while delivering unparalleled power and performance.

About ONYX Systems, LLC

Dedicated to a cleaner planet, ONYX provides technology to help power a cleaner future. Headquartered in Huntersville, NC, ONYX products utilize near zero and zero emission technologies to ensure clean, safe, and reliable solutions for commercial operators. For additional information see www.onyxsolutions.com.

Media Contacts:

Stuart Proctor/Vice President of Marketing

ONYX Systems, LLC

[email protected]

Headquarters:

ONYX Systems, LLC

12605 Commerce Station Drive, Suite 700

Huntersville, NC 28078

(704) 827-9368

SOURCE ONYX Systems, LLC