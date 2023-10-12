ONYX announces partnership with Sales Representation firm Murray Weyand Sales for the US Southeastern Region

News provided by

ONYX Systems, LLC

12 Oct, 2023, 08:17 ET

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONYX Systems, LLC has appointed Atlanta Georgia based Murray Weyand Sales (https://www.mwsales.net/) as their sole sales representation group for the US Southeastern Region.  

"We are pleased to partner with Murray Weyand Sales to grow our sales in the southeastern region," stated Jeremy Hahne, VP of Sales for ONYX. "Murray Weyand Sales staff have the experience we need to work closely with our distributors to promote and showcase our floorcare product lines".

Continue Reading
About Murray Weyand Sales: Murray Weyand Sales is a manufacturer's rep firm in the Jan/San institutional cleaning and foodservice supply market, supporting our manufacturers and selling products through local distributors in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and the panhandle of Florida.
About Murray Weyand Sales: Murray Weyand Sales is a manufacturer's rep firm in the Jan/San institutional cleaning and foodservice supply market, supporting our manufacturers and selling products through local distributors in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and the panhandle of Florida.
Contact MWS @ https://www.mwsales.net/
Contact MWS @ https://www.mwsales.net/

"Murray Weyand Sales is excited to be representing ONYX Systems in the Southeast. ONYX is a leading manufacturer of automatic, walk behind and ride on scrubbers as well as propane burnishers known for their excellent quality and competitive price, perfect for today's market. With their headquarters located in Charlotte, NC, we can offer our customers great service on new machine orders with quick turnaround times.  Contact us anytime for a demonstration in the Southeast," stated Tom Weyand, President at Murray Weyand Sales.

"ONYX Floorcare Equipment compliments nicely the Murray Weyand Sales line-card," stated Stuart Proctor, VP of Marketing for ONYX.

The ONYX line of walk-behind and ride-on battery powered automatic floor scrubbers clean and restore floors in a fraction of the time of traditional mopping and scrubbing. The ONYX equipment allows for a more hygienic cleaning process, using disinfecting solutions and surfactants in a dry in, dry out manner.

ONYX high-speed floor polishing and stripping equipment is powered by powerful, clean-burning, propane engines that quickly restore concrete, terrazzo, and vinyl floors to a beautiful shine. These machines are best-in-class premium products. Our clean burning internal combustion engine technology delivers near-zero emission performance while delivering unparalleled power and performance.

About ONYX Systems, LLC

Dedicated to a cleaner planet, ONYX provides technology to help power a cleaner future. Headquartered in Huntersville, NC, ONYX products utilize near zero and zero emission technologies to ensure clean, safe, and reliable solutions for commercial operators. For additional information see www.onyxsolutions.com.

Media Contacts:               
Stuart Proctor/Vice President of Marketing
ONYX Systems, LLC                 
[email protected]                                                                   

Headquarters:
ONYX Systems, LLC
12605 Commerce Station Drive, Suite 700
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 827-9368

SOURCE ONYX Systems, LLC

Also from this source

ONYX announces second Clean Power University at its North Carolina Factory

ONYX announces second Clean Power University at its North Carolina Factory

ONYX Systems, LLC, will hold its second Clean Power University training seminar at its North Carolina factory on October 18th. ONYX has a nationwide...
ONYX announces partnership with Sales Representation firm 'Western Maintenance Sales' in California, Arizona and Nevada

ONYX announces partnership with Sales Representation firm 'Western Maintenance Sales' in California, Arizona and Nevada

ONYX Systems, LLC has appointed Southern California based Western Maintenance Sales as their sole sales representation group for California, Arizona...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.