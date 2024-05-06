ONYX Systems, LLC Sets Industry-Leading Standards with Efficient Factory Delivery Performance

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at ONYX Systems, LLC has recently achieved an impressive milestone in their operations, setting industry-leading standards with their exceptional factory customer delivery performance. With a focused commitment to operational efficiencies and productivity, ONYX is hitting best-in-class delivery lead times, ensuring that our distributors and customers receive their orders faster than anyone else in the JanSan cleaning equipment market. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the ONYX' factory team's dedication and hard work, and is a clear demonstration of their ability to work swiftly and effectively.

Onyx Factory Team left to right is Matthew McKnight, Seth Alberty, Mike Watson, Chris Randall, Sidney Crooms, Ta Na, Pete Bonacore, Joaquin Williamson, Levi Bennick and Stephen Krouse. Onyx factory performance box charts

The box charts below illustrate the operational performance in three key areas over the past 16-months (since 1/1/23); spare parts availability and dispatch, battery scrubbers lead times, and propane machine lead times. Our 24-hour spare part fulfillment average is at 84% and 87% for 48-hour fulfillment. Our lead-times on spare parts has hit an average of 1.46 days with first quartile performance of 0.63 days (or 15-hours). This is industry-leading customer service and product availability execution from our North Carolina factory.

Additionally, the lead times for our finished goods products have hit industry-leading performance with lead times averaging 3.45 days for battery floor scrubbers, with first quartile dispatch of 0.67 days (16-hours), and 4.07 days for propane powered floor machines, with a first quartile dispatch of 1.12 days. The supply chain management performance necessary to hit this level of product availability cannot be understated.

But this success isn't just limited to speed and agility- ONYX has also maintained their high standards of quality throughout this process. Despite the rapid pace, the company continues to deliver top-notch products without any compromise on quality. ONYX will also be launching two exciting new products in the summer, a Lithium-Ion (LFP technology) Battery Burnisher and their ZX30 All-in-One concrete rejuvenation maintenance machine. This combination of speed, agility, productivity, and quality reflects the unwavering dedication and hard work of everyone at ONYX. They are not just meeting expectations- they are exceeding them, proving that operational excellence and efficiency can go hand in hand.

"We are honored to be recognized as an industry leader in factory delivery performance, and we couldn't have achieved this milestone without the hard work and dedication of our incredible team. As we continue to grow and innovate, we remain committed to delivering the best possible products and services to our valued customers," says Seth Alberty, VP of Operations & Engineering at Onyx Systems, LLC.

As a leading manufacturer of zero emission floor scrubber and polishing equipment, our product lines are specifically designed for hard floor cleaning and revival, as well as concrete finishing and polishing. Our machines are well-engineered, reliable, easy to operate, and designed with ease of maintenance and serviceability in mind, making them a favorite among our distributors.

Through our distribution partners, we are proud to serve a wide range of clients, including Business Service Contractors (BSC's), with our floor scrubber line being a popular choice among Business Service Contractors nationwide. Our products are suitable for commercial and industrial users, facility maintenance contractors, and janitorial cleaning contractors, and can clean and polish a variety of commercial, municipal, and industrial hard floors. Our equipment is widely used in large retail stores, grocery stores, big-box stores, hospitality, healthcare, and medical facilities, as well as industrial, education, school districts, campus maintenance, and warehouses.

In addition to our floor cleaning equipment, ONYX Systems, LLC is also a leading supplier of propane engines used in various industrial, lawn & garden, and transportation equipment. Our propane engines are a near-zero emission solution, providing a clean, eco-friendly, efficient, reliable, and affordable alternative to traditional gasoline and diesel engines. This makes them the perfect bridge technology to a fully electrified zero emission future.

"We are extremely proud of our team and the exceptional delivery performance they have achieved," says Stuart Proctor, VP of Marketing and West Coast Operations. "Our goal has always been to deliver the best service and products to our clients, and this achievement is a testament to our commitment to that goal."

Based in North Carolina, ONYX Systems, LLC is a leading provider of floor scrubbers and polishers for commercial and industrial use. Their high-quality products have been designed for efficiency, ease of maintenance, and serviceability, and are widely used by Business Service Contractors (BSC's) nationwide. ONYX is also a supplier of clean, eco-friendly propane engines, powering various industrial equipment and paving the way for a zero-emission future.

To learn more about ONYX Systems, LLC and our range of products and services, please visit our website. We are excited to continue setting new standards in the industry and look forward to serving our customers with the highest level of excellence.

