ONYX announces second Clean Power University at its North Carolina Factory

News provided by

ONYX Systems, LLC

09 Oct, 2023, 08:18 ET

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONYX Systems, LLC, will hold its second Clean Power University training seminar at its North Carolina factory on October 18th. ONYX has a nationwide service network in place to support its products in the marketplace. ONYX is committed to continually building out and sharpening its service capability nationwide.

Continue Reading
The course also educates on the merits of replacing high-carbon emission gasoline engine powered machinery and equipment with ONYX clean-burning propane engine powered alternatives. All ONYX engines fall far below the current Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resource Board (CARB) emission standards, often by several orders of magnitude. Propane powered internal combustion engines are therefore an ideal near-zero emission bridge-technology on the pathway to zero emissions.
The course also educates on the merits of replacing high-carbon emission gasoline engine powered machinery and equipment with ONYX clean-burning propane engine powered alternatives. All ONYX engines fall far below the current Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resource Board (CARB) emission standards, often by several orders of magnitude. Propane powered internal combustion engines are therefore an ideal near-zero emission bridge-technology on the pathway to zero emissions.
ONYX JX-700 Propane Powered Burnisher, JXi Battery Burnisher, and a snapshot of ONYX floor care lineup. (PRNewsfoto/ONYX Systems, LLC)
ONYX JX-700 Propane Powered Burnisher, JXi Battery Burnisher, and a snapshot of ONYX floor care lineup. (PRNewsfoto/ONYX Systems, LLC)

ONYX will host Dealer and Distributor Service Technicians at the ONYX Clean Power University, which is a hands-on comprehensive 8-hour training course where the company's propane and battery technology will be covered, spanning the entire ONYX hard floorcare and concrete finishing and polishing product lines.  Upon completing the course, the students will become authorized and certified ONYX service & repair personnel.

Taught by expert ONYX factory engineers and technicians, the school covers:

Propane Engines & Equipment

  •        Propane Safety, Regulations, Requirements
  •        Propane Cylinders
  •        Propane Engine Basics & Function
  •        Engine Conversions to Propane 
  •        Fuel System Calibration, Tuning, & Troubleshooting
  •        Compression Testing 
  •        Cylinder Head Replacement 
  •        Valve & Spark Plug Gap Settings
  •        Oil & Air Filter Changing 
  •        Electrical Lockoff, Coils, Spark Plug, Voltage Regulator, Starter Solenoid
  •        Emission Module & Oxygen Sensor 

Battery Power Systems & Equipment

  •        24 Volt & 36 Volt Electrical Systems
  •        Battery Technology & Best Practices
  •        Electrical components - Solenoid, Water Pumps, Actuators, Relays
  •        Electrical Troubleshooting

The company has an abundance of technical support features and maintenance aids available to users of their equipment, including on-line accessible maintenance manuals, operations and service video resources for each product on the company's YouTube Channel, product specification sheets, service help-desk feature on the company website, and full-time factory-based service personnel to field incoming calls from customers and from the company's service network personnel.

"Our product lines for hard floor cleaning and revival, and for concrete finishing and polishing, are ideally suited for Business Service Contractors (BSC's) to support their cleaning contracts nationwide. Our floor scrubber line is a terrific value line for BSC's. These machines are simple to operate, well-engineered by our team in North Carolina, reliable, designed with ease of maintenance and serviceability in mind, and are economical high specification machines," stated Stuart Proctor, VP of Marketing for ONYX.

More details on the Clean Power University by clicking this link: REGISTER

Media Contacts:                                                             
Stuart Proctor/Vice President of Marketing
ONYX Systems, LLC                                                                                                                                                        
[email protected]                                                                   

Headquarters:
ONYX Systems, LLC
12605 Commerce Station Drive, Suite 700
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 827-9368

SOURCE ONYX Systems, LLC

Also from this source

ONYX announces partnership with Sales Representation firm 'Western Maintenance Sales' in California, Arizona and Nevada

ONYX announces partnership with Sales Representation firm 'Western Maintenance Sales' in California, Arizona and Nevada

ONYX Systems, LLC has appointed Southern California based Western Maintenance Sales as their sole sales representation group for California, Arizona...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.