ONYX announces second Clean Power University at its North Carolina Factory

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONYX Systems, LLC, will hold its second Clean Power University training seminar at its North Carolina factory on October 18th. ONYX has a nationwide service network in place to support its products in the marketplace. ONYX is committed to continually building out and sharpening its service capability nationwide.

The course also educates on the merits of replacing high-carbon emission gasoline engine powered machinery and equipment with ONYX clean-burning propane engine powered alternatives. All ONYX engines fall far below the current Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resource Board (CARB) emission standards, often by several orders of magnitude. Propane powered internal combustion engines are therefore an ideal near-zero emission bridge-technology on the pathway to zero emissions. ONYX JX-700 Propane Powered Burnisher, JXi Battery Burnisher, and a snapshot of ONYX floor care lineup. (PRNewsfoto/ONYX Systems, LLC)

ONYX will host Dealer and Distributor Service Technicians at the ONYX Clean Power University, which is a hands-on comprehensive 8-hour training course where the company's propane and battery technology will be covered, spanning the entire ONYX hard floorcare and concrete finishing and polishing product lines. Upon completing the course, the students will become authorized and certified ONYX service & repair personnel.

Taught by expert ONYX factory engineers and technicians, the school covers:

Propane Engines & Equipment

Propane Safety, Regulations, Requirements

Propane Cylinders

Propane Engine Basics & Function

Engine Conversions to Propane

Fuel System Calibration, Tuning, & Troubleshooting

Compression Testing

Cylinder Head Replacement

Valve & Spark Plug Gap Settings

Oil & Air Filter Changing

Electrical Lockoff, Coils, Spark Plug, Voltage Regulator, Starter Solenoid

Emission Module & Oxygen Sensor

Battery Power Systems & Equipment

24 Volt & 36 Volt Electrical Systems

Battery Technology & Best Practices

Electrical components - Solenoid, Water Pumps, Actuators, Relays

Electrical Troubleshooting

The company has an abundance of technical support features and maintenance aids available to users of their equipment, including on-line accessible maintenance manuals, operations and service video resources for each product on the company's YouTube Channel, product specification sheets, service help-desk feature on the company website, and full-time factory-based service personnel to field incoming calls from customers and from the company's service network personnel.

"Our product lines for hard floor cleaning and revival, and for concrete finishing and polishing, are ideally suited for Business Service Contractors (BSC's) to support their cleaning contracts nationwide. Our floor scrubber line is a terrific value line for BSC's. These machines are simple to operate, well-engineered by our team in North Carolina, reliable, designed with ease of maintenance and serviceability in mind, and are economical high specification machines," stated Stuart Proctor, VP of Marketing for ONYX.

