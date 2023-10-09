ONYX announces second Clean Power University at its North Carolina Factory

09 Oct, 2023, 08:18 ET
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONYX Systems, LLC, will hold its second Clean Power University training seminar at its North Carolina factory on October 18th. ONYX has a nationwide service network in place to support its products in the marketplace. ONYX is committed to continually building out and sharpening its service capability nationwide.
ONYX will host Dealer and Distributor Service Technicians at the ONYX Clean Power University, which is a hands-on comprehensive 8-hour training course where the company's propane and battery technology will be covered, spanning the entire ONYX hard floorcare and concrete finishing and polishing product lines. Upon completing the course, the students will become authorized and certified ONYX service & repair personnel.
Taught by expert ONYX factory engineers and technicians, the school covers:
Propane Engines & Equipment
- Propane Safety, Regulations, Requirements
- Propane Cylinders
- Propane Engine Basics & Function
- Engine Conversions to Propane
- Fuel System Calibration, Tuning, & Troubleshooting
- Compression Testing
- Cylinder Head Replacement
- Valve & Spark Plug Gap Settings
- Oil & Air Filter Changing
- Electrical Lockoff, Coils, Spark Plug, Voltage Regulator, Starter Solenoid
- Emission Module & Oxygen Sensor
Battery Power Systems & Equipment
- 24 Volt & 36 Volt Electrical Systems
- Battery Technology & Best Practices
- Electrical components - Solenoid, Water Pumps, Actuators, Relays
- Electrical Troubleshooting
The company has an abundance of technical support features and maintenance aids available to users of their equipment, including on-line accessible maintenance manuals, operations and service video resources for each product on the company's YouTube Channel, product specification sheets, service help-desk feature on the company website, and full-time factory-based service personnel to field incoming calls from customers and from the company's service network personnel.
"Our product lines for hard floor cleaning and revival, and for concrete finishing and polishing, are ideally suited for Business Service Contractors (BSC's) to support their cleaning contracts nationwide. Our floor scrubber line is a terrific value line for BSC's. These machines are simple to operate, well-engineered by our team in North Carolina, reliable, designed with ease of maintenance and serviceability in mind, and are economical high specification machines," stated Stuart Proctor, VP of Marketing for ONYX.
