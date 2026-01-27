Onyx Coffee Lab Named 2026 James Beard Award Semifinalist, Breakthrough Moment for Specialty Coffee

Recognition elevates specialty coffee to a national stage

ROGERS, Ark., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx Coffee Lab has been named a semifinalist for the 2026 James Beard Award® for Outstanding Bar , marking a milestone not only for the brand but for specialty coffee's growing presence in culinary landscape.

The nomination places Onyx among select bars recognized by the James Beard Foundation — category historically dominated by cocktail and wine destinations. For specialty coffee, the recognition reflects a rare crossover moment, where craft, hospitality and culture meet on one of the food world's biggest stages.

"This nomination recognizes what specialty coffee has become," said Jon Allen, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab. "Coffee today is a culinary craft, a hospitality experience, and a cultural force. To see it acknowledged on this stage is a milestone not just for Onyx but for the industry."

Founded in Rogers, Arkansas, Onyx has built a global reputation for its uncompromising approach to sourcing, roasting and hospitality, most recently named one of the Best Coffee Bars in America . The company is known for its transparent pricing model, producer partnerships, and cafés that prioritize design, service and education alongside exceptional coffee.

Andrea Allen, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab, said the nomination reflects a broader shift in how people experience coffee. "To see specialty coffee in the semifinals of the James Beard AwardsⓇ brings validation and legitimacy to what is not just a global industry but a craft that signifies the highest levels of excellence, execution, breadth of flavor, innovation and intentionality of service. We are thrilled and hope to see many coffee companies represented in the James Beard AwardsⓇ for years to come."

The nomination comes amid rising mainstream attention on specialty coffee, as consumers seek more thoughtful, experience-driven brands.

Finalists for 2026 will be announced later this spring, with winners revealed at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony in Chicago.

ABOUT ONYX COFFEE LAB

Headquartered in Rogers, Ark., Onyx Coffee Lab is a globally recognized specialty coffee roaster and café operator known for its commitment to quality, transparency, and hospitality. Onyx is a Certified B Corporation and has received multiple international awards for excellence in coffee sourcing, roasting, and service. For more information, visit onyxcoffeelab.com or follow @onyxcoffeelab on Instagram.

