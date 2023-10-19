ONYX further demonstrates commitment to product continuous improvement and reliability with enhanced DX26T and DX32T walk-behind auto-scrubbers

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONYX Systems, LLC, in a demonstration of the company's engineering capabilities and commitment to continuous product improvement, is pleased to announce the recent release of enhanced DX26 and DX32 dual-head walk-behind auto-scrubbers.

Some of the product enhancements made to these models include:

All ONYX machines powered by ONYX technically tested and vetted high performance maintenance-free AGM branded batteries. ONYX also took this opportunity to update the model code for the DX26 and DX32 machines to include the letter “T”, to DX26T and DX32T, denoting these machines are traction driven machines.

Rugged foot-actuated mechanism for raising/lowering squeegee.

High durability water flow adjustment valve and mount.

Redesigned water pump with reinforced strengthening ribs for durability.

Water components relocated for simple routing and easier access for serviceability.

Screw on Cap for Recovery Tank Drain Hose.

Head lifting mechanism redesign for consistent function and longevity.

Configured for optional On-Board mounted battery charger.

Reinforced battery charger connection port.

Increased battery capacity on all 6V battery units from 250Ah to 270Ah.

ONYX branded AGM Deep-Cycle batteries with increased battery capacity and performance.*

* ONYX performed a year long engineering study on the battery performance from three reputable battery suppliers, including a highly reputable US battery supplier. After extensive comparative testing, ONYX agreed a supply agreement with the supplier of the best performing batteries. ONYX is so confident in the superior performance of the batteries selected for their machinery that, under the terms of the agreement, all batteries used in ONYX battery powered scrubbers will now be branded as ONYX batteries. ONYX batteries carry a 1-year full warranty and ONYX has supply of their branded batteries in stock in the US at all times.

Other generic improvements to the ONYX product line of machines include high specification barbed water fittings, improved braided hosing materials, and numerous improved fixtures and fittings throughout the machines.

ONYX have also redesigned their product packing with triple-wall heavy-duty corrugated carton and reinforced wood packaging frame and pallet to better protect against shipping damage.

"The ONYX models DX26T and DX32T represent the next step in our product evolution, showcasing our commitment to product improvement. With their numerous enhancements and improved durability, I am confident that the DX26T and DX32T will boost productivity and deliver a hassle-free user experience," stated Seth Alberty, VP of Operations and Engineering for ONYX.

Media Contacts:

Stuart Proctor/Vice President of Marketing

ONYX Systems, LLC

[email protected]

Headquarters:

ONYX Systems, LLC

12605 Commerce Station Drive, Suite 700

Huntersville, NC 28078

(704) 827-9368

SOURCE ONYX Systems, LLC