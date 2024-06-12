ONYX MAKES HISTORY BY OFFERING REFORMER PILATES ON CHICAGO'S LAKEFRONT FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER!

ONYX, the original heated reformer studio, announces ONYX by the Lake, an outdoor summer series that brings reformer Pilates to Chicago's iconic North Avenue beach for the first time in the city's history.

CHICAGO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONYX, the original heated reformer studio, proudly announces "ONYX by the Lake," an exclusive outdoor summer series bringing reformer Pilates to Chicago's iconic North Avenue Beach for the first time. ONYX by the Lake will take place every Saturday, from June 8 - September 1 at the Chess Pavillion on North Avenue beach.

In addition to providing a one-of-a-kind experience, ONYX is proud to use its ONYX by the Lake series as a platform for social good, partnering with various non-profit organizations through its Credits for a Cause program.

ONYX by the Lake City View. ONYX by the Lake view. ONYX by the lake reformer set-up.

"ONYX is all about creating innovative experiences that push the envelope both in and outside our physical locations. It's no secret that summertime Chi is the best Chi, and Chicagoans love being outdoors. We wanted to take advantage of the portable nature of our Refomers and bring our workout to where we all want to be during the summer, enjoying the lake and Chicago's iconic skyline views," said ONYX Founder Jonathan Montet.

ONYX is located at 102 West Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL. It's ONYX by the Lake series will take place next to the chess pavilion along the Lakefront trail by the North Avenue Beach. Classes can be booked via the ONYX website online at myonyxfit.com/

About ONYX—ONYX is the original heated reformer studio. Founded in Chicago, its innovative performance Pilates method deepens the mind-muscle connection by blending high-energy workouts with the principles of traditional Pilates for a kick-ass burn!

ONYX by the Lake Assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1kt-m3UUwB7UT_RVOfMsS5Ma3_1HQh1p_?usp=sharing

