OODA Unveils the 2024 Almanac: A Comprehensive Guide to Navigating Future Disruptions

RESTON, Va., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global strategic advisory firm OODA released its much-anticipated 2024 Almanac titled "Reorientation," offering a deep dive into the future of technology, governance, and global security. This year's edition underscores the critical need for adaptation in an era marked by the rapid acceleration of disruptive technologies and the shifting landscapes of global power dynamics.

OODA Almanac 2024: Reorientation

The Almanac is produced to facilitate discussion amongst the 300 OODA Network members composed of leading CEOs, CTOs, CISOs, former government executives and subject matter experts. Key Thematics of the 2024 OODA Almanac:

Adaptation and Resilience: Emphasizing the importance of reorienting strategies to harness the power of exponential technologies, the Almanac explores how organizations and individuals must adapt to thrive amidst accelerating changes.





First Principles Thinking: Advocates for a foundational approach to innovation, urging a reevaluation from the ground up in technology adoption, governance, and economic models.





Computation as a Bedrock: Highlights computation's pivotal role across various domains, underpinning future developments in engineering, finance, and natural processes.





New Realities and Ethical Dilemmas: Discusses the evolving challenges in distinguishing reality from synthetic constructs, fueled by advancements in AI, virtual reality, and digital currencies, posing ethical and existential questions.





Global Conflicts and Cybersecurity: Addresses the ongoing and emerging conflicts, emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity in safeguarding against escalating threats in the digital realm.

OODA's 2024 Almanac serves as a vital resource for leaders seeking to navigate the complexities of the future, offering insights and strategies to leverage technological advancements while mitigating associated risks. The report is available for download on OODA's website, inviting professionals across industries to engage with its forward-thinking analysis.

"The OODA Almanac is an essential read for those who want to compete and win in modern times.," says OODA CEO Matt Devost. "It equips leaders with the foresight, mental models, and strategies needed to navigate the complexities of tomorrow's technological and geopolitical landscapes."

