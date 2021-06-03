OOFOS Announces Partnership with Alex Smith

BRAINTREE, Mass., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OOFOS , the global leader in recovery footwear, announced a strategic brand partnership with recently-retired NFL Quarterback, Alex Smith.

Alex Smith

OOFOS has been an integral tool throughout Smith's career and part of his recovery arsenal both prior to and after his injury. Smith has been a fan of OOFOS since his time in Kansas City, having initially discovered the brand on a family vacation in Hawaii and getting hooked instantly. He describes the initial feeling of OOFOS as a "release valve" to his body, allowing him to recover between busy days filled with workouts and family activities.

After "feeling the OO" himself, Smith has since bought additional pairs while with his family in Hawaii, bringing them back for teammates, friends and even family to test out. Smith's affinity for, and use of, the brand during his career, injury and now in retirement makes this strategic partnership a natural fit - one that came to life after the viral video of Smith being cleared for the 53-player roster showcased him in a pair of OOFOS OOahh recovery slides.

As Smith starts the next chapter of his life, he aims to educate others on the benefits of recovery and how it can help both healthy and injured athletes everywhere supplement performance and feel better between workouts.

"From the first time I put them on six years ago, they sold themselves. That experience was instant and I've been wearing them ever since. I'd have pairs all over my house for when I came home from practice," said Alex Smith. "Since my leg injury, I've found I'm naturally gravitating towards them even more, noticing a huge difference in my day to day movement and recovery. I'm thrilled to be kicking off this relationship to further share the impact OOFOS have made on my career and life."

"At OOFOS, our number one goal is to make yOO feel better – whether you're someone who is on their feet all day or an elite level athlete. We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Alex and showcase this brand ethos at the highest level," said Steve Gallo, President of OOFOS. "Alex is an incredible athlete whose focus on recovery and self care are a perfect match for our brand."

About OOFOS

OOFOS is the global leader in recovery footwear, founded by a team of industry veterans looking to help runners and fitness enthusiasts recover better from their workouts. Made with revolutionary OOfoam™ technology, OOFOS are designed to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear. They reduce stress on joints to keep anyone, of any activity level, feeling their best. From professional athletes to casual walkers, OOFOS footwear will make your hard-working feet and body feel better – all you have to do is feel the OO. For more information, go to www.oofos.com

