Recovery Footwear Leader OOFOS Launches New Innovative OOmy Stride

BRAINTREE, Mass., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OOFOS, the global leader in Active Recovery footwear, today launches their latest innovation in recovery footwear - the OOmy Stride. Showcasing a brand-new platform, this development delivers the proven technology found in all OOFOS styles while furthering benefits for users with an update on the best fit, feel and ride from heel-strike to toe-off.

The OOmy Stride stands apart with several design and structural updates. The new extended and rounded heel provides a better biomechanical absorption area when taking longer strides, and an integrated support cradle that raises up just outside the footbed helps keep your foot centered over the platform when walking. Compared to other styles, the new outsole provides deeper flex grooves for increased traction and lug longevity. Overall, the new platform surrounds the foot in OOfoam™, as opposed to the foot resting on top of it. The OOmy Stride's style fills a space within the OOFOS product line for those with an active lifestyle looking to level-up their Active Recovery with an updated, flexible design and contemporary style.

All OOFOS Active Recovery footwear features proprietary OOfoam™, the brand's innovative technology, which absorbs impact so your body doesn't have to. The OOmy Stride is constructed on this same foundation of OOfoam™ and the brand's patented footbed design found in other OOFOS models – from the OOriginal Slide to the OOmg Sport – with enhancements to improve impact absorption, traction, and longevity.

Additionally, the new style features a breathable 4-way stretch mesh forefoot, which allows the user to vent moisture and heat and most importantly, allows the foot to splay and move naturally for recovery. The lightweight material on the quarter panels hugs the rear portion of your foot to give you more support when striding, and the stretch engineered knit featured on the tongue and collar area gives a refined, snug fit around your instep that gently holds your foot in place. The heel counter features a pillowed collar to help protect your Achilles when making long strides, and an antimicrobial footbed lining helps the fabric stay fresher longer.

"Our newest advancement is one we've been excited about for quite some time," says Lou Panaccione, OOFOS Co-founder and CEO. "As the pioneers of Active Recovery footwear, we are constantly looking for ways to improve upon our one-of-a-kind technology to help make our customers feel even better and to provide styles that fit all aspects of their lives. And with the OOmy Stride, we have accomplished that."

The combination of OOfoam™ technology and the patented footbed design are the foundation of every pair of OOFOS, proven to absorb 37% more impact than traditional foam and reduce up to 47% of energy exertion on the ankles. The innovative combination of technology reduces load rates by up to 88%, decreases compressive stresses and helps enhance mobility and gait patterns, so you can recover faster.* The OOmy Stride launches in both men's and women's styles with an MSRP of $159.95 and can be found at OOFOS.com.

*2022 Resilience Code study and a 2018 University of Virginia School of Medicine Speed Clinic.

About OOFOS

OOFOS is the global leader in recovery footwear, founded by a team of industry veterans looking to help runners and fitness enthusiasts recover better from their workouts. Made with revolutionary OOfoam™ technology, OOFOS are designed to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear. They reduce stress on joints to keep anyone, of any activity level, feeling their best. From professional athletes to casual walkers, OOFOS footwear will make your hard-working feet and body feel better – all you have to do is feel the OO. For more information, go to www.oofos.com.

