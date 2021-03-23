OOFOS Announces Partnership with Guy Fieri

BRAINTREE, Mass., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OOFOS, the global leader in recovery footwear, announced a strategic brand partnership with American restaurateur, author and award-winning television personality, Guy Fieri.

As a self-designated "flip flop fanatic" working long days on his feet, Guy has dedicated his life to the food and restaurant industry, oftentimes leading to issues including plantar fasciitis. However, this all changed on a trip to Hawaii, where he took just a few steps in a pair of OOFOS OOriginal after wearing out the traditional flip-flops he brought with him.

Since then, OOFOS has proven to be more than any flip flop Guy has worn, helping him with hard surfaces like concrete film sets and wood/tile floors in the kitchen. The soft, stable and supportive shoe, which features a proprietary foam and footbed combination has become his go-to and relieves the aches and pains that traditional flip-flops had exacerbated.

Beginning in this month, Guy will join the brand that has helped him feel better and share his brand story, work to introduce OOFOS and its proprietary OOfoam technology to other industry leaders and join in on the brand's Project Pink initiative to help give back to cancer research.

"Look, everybody knows that I'm a flip flop guy," said Guy Fieri. "I'm on my feet non-stop in the kitchen, at the ranch, shootin' DDD or wherever I am, so it's important that they feel good. And lemme tell ya, my OOFOS deliver."

Beyond the footwear, Guy's experiences with the OOFOS customer care team and brand showed him how the brand lives their mission of making people feel better. OOFOS' Project Pink Initiative, a charitable giveback partnership with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, is another prime example. Although the experience with the shoe first drew Guy to the brand, OOFOS' dedication to others is why Guy decided to work with the brand in an official capacity, seeing parallel values in his own life, as well.

"We are very excited to announce this partnership with Guy Fieri! His personal experience with our brand and his understanding of the benefits that our products provide to active people who are on their feet all day make this a truly authentic relationship," said Steve Gallo, President of OOFOS.

About OOFOS

OOFOS is the global leader in recovery footwear, founded by a team of industry veterans looking to help runners and fitness enthusiasts recover better from their workouts. Made with revolutionary OOfoam™ technology, OOFOS are designed to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear. They reduce stress on joints to keep anyone, of any activity level, feeling their best. From professional athletes to casual walkers, OOFOS footwear will make your hard-working feet and body feel better – all you have to do is feel the OO. For more information, go to www.oofos.com

