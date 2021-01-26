OOFOS Donates $1 Million to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund Reaching Milestone Moment

BRAINTREE, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OOFOS, the global leader in recovery footwear, announced today that its Project Pink initiative has reached a milestone moment, raising more than $1 Million for breast cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The donation comes as a result of the company's years-long partnership and commitment to Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund.

The Boston-based footwear organization has close ties to the illness, as one of the company's first employees, Duncan Finigan , was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer in October 2014. OOFOS began Project Pink, a dedicated effort to make breast cancer awareness a year-round focus, as a way to support Duncan through her four-year battle with the illness and keep her memory alive following her passing in 2019.

OOFOS' Project Pink initiative is a program focused on giving back throughout the year by donating 2% of all sales made on OOFOS.com to Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund for breast cancer research. OOFOS has also employed other opportunities and campaigns in an effort to donate additional funds, including Project Pink-specific styles that have donated 100% of proceeds. Outside of the Project Pink initiative, OOFOS CEO, Lou Panaccione, has been personally involved in fundraising through his participation in the Pan-Mass Challenge every year since Duncan's diagnosis in 2014.

"This is an incredible milestone for our brand, as this $1 million lifetime donation mark reinforces our commitment to Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund and our goal to help eradicate breast cancer in honor of Duncan. I'm sure she's smiling down and is very proud of the team's accomplishment," says Steve Gallo, President of OOFOS. ""At OOFOS, our brand mission and values are behind everything we do. We call it our OOsoul. Our mantra 'to make yOO feel better,' helped us create the Project Pink initiative and was the main catalyst behind this dedicated partnership with Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund."

With almost 50% of the $1 million in donations coming from 2020 alone, OOFOS will be re-committing on their dedication to the cause with a new goal of donating another $1 million to Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund in 2021.

"We are grateful to OOFOS for their tremendous dedication to raising more than $1 million for breast cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber," said Melany Duval, Senior Vice President, Chief Philanthropy Officer at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. "Project Pink has helped us get one step closer to a world without breast cancer and we greatly appreciate the brand's continued commitment to the cause."

"This generous donation made by OOFOS will help support much needed research in metastatic breast cancer here at Dana-Farber and I am grateful that this remarkable partnership will continue in the years ahead," said Dr. Eric Winer, Chief of Breast Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "I was always in awe of Duncan for her relentless efforts to raise awareness of breast cancer as she battled her own serious illness. Duncan Finigan's courageous spirit made the gift we celebrate today possible and she will continue touch the lives of many women living with this disease."

About OOFOS

OOFOS is the global leader in recovery footwear, founded by a team of industry veterans looking to help runners and fitness enthusiasts recover better from their workouts. Made with revolutionary OOfoam™ technology, OOFOS are designed to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear. They reduce stress on joints to keep anyone, of any activity level, feeling their best. From professional athletes to casual walkers, OOFOS footwear will make your hard-working feet and body feel better – all you have to do is feel the OO. For more information, go to www.oofos.com

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber's mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults throughDana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 10 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care.

As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund , established in Boston in 1948, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram : @TheJimmyFund .

