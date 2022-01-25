OOFOS Partners with U.S. Ski & Snowboard for 2022, 2023 Seasons

BRAINTREE, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OOFOS, the global leader in recovery footwear, and U.S. Ski & Snowboard, announced a two-year partnership for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The partnership names the footwear brand as the Official Recovery Footwear Supplier for the team, helping athletes to feel their best during their time off the slopes.

Throughout the 2022 and 2023 competitive seasons, OOFOS will supply the U.S. Ski Team, U.S. Freeski Team and U.S Snowboard Team and staff with OOFOS recovery footwear - perfect for active recovery after long training and competition days. Made with revolutionary OOfoam™ technology, each product is designed to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear, reducing stress on joints to keep anyone, of any activity level, feeling their best. Recently awarded the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance across its full line of products - every pair of OOFOS footwear has been found by a committee of experts to promote good foot health.

As an official supplier of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard, OOFOS will be supporting the teams with a number of investments, including recovery footwear for staff and athletes, presence at domestic World Cup events and product showcases.

"Après-ski is a well-known concept for ski and snowboard enthusiasts," said Steve Gallo, President of OOFOS. "And much like these elite athletes, anyone who has spent multiple days on the slopes knows the importance of recovery as a part of that après-lifestyle. We are thrilled to partner with U.S. Ski & Snowboard to help them embrace active recovery and stay feeling their best as they train and compete day after day!"

On top of her involvement through the U.S. Ski & Snowboard partnership, Ashley Caldwell, champion and veteran aerial member of the U.S. Ski Team, will be joining OOFOS' impressive roster of brand ambassadors on her own, as well. Through her partnership, Caldwell will be featured in OOFOS' mOOvers campaign, which has previously seen notable personalities from the brand's roster including Alex Smith, Chloe Arnold and Dawn Staley.

The four-time Olympian and World Championship gold-medalist swears by OOFOS, having found them years ago when visiting her brother, an elite high school tennis player, in Florida. After trying on a pair of the OOahh recovery slides, Caldwell couldn't believe how they helped her lingering ankle pain and immediately wanted to know more about the brand. In that moment, she became an OOFOS fan for life.

"After training, as soon as I take my ski boots off, I wear my OOFOS," said Caldwell. "My feet, my ankles, my knees feel so much better. Every single athlete should have access to such an incredible recovery tool."

Caldwell, alongside her U.S. Ski & Snowboard teammates, have been training harder than ever. Ashley knows she "has to be 100% in order to claim the podium," and feels like OOFOS provides her with the 'competitive advantage' of recovery footwear many athletes don't know about yet.

About OOFOS

OOFOS is the global leader in recovery footwear, founded by a team of industry veterans looking to help runners and fitness enthusiasts recover better from their workouts. Made with revolutionary OOfoam™ technology, OOFOS are designed to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear. They reduce stress on joints to keep anyone, of any activity level, feeling their best. From professional athletes to casual walkers, OOFOS footwear will make your hard-working feet and body feel better – all you have to do is feel the OO. For more information, go to www.oofos.com

About the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2022, competing in seven teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, nordic combined and ski jumping. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org

