OOFOS Surpasses $4 Million Milestone in Project Pink Donations

Since its inception in 2015, Project Pink has been a beacon of support for those battling breast cancer. Initially inspired by Duncan Finigan, one of OOFOS' first employees who bravely fought stage IV breast cancer until her passing in 2019, Project Pink has been a heartfelt tribute to her legacy and an ongoing commitment to making a difference. Through Project Pink, OOFOS donates a portion of all sales made on OOFOS.com to Dana-Farber, ultimately leading to the $4 million.

In addition to ongoing contributions through Project Pink, OOFOS has undertaken various impactful campaigns to further contribute to this vital cause. In 2022, OOFOS announced a long-term sponsorship of the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), the nation's single most successful athletic fundraiser and Dana-Farber's largest single contributor. This sponsorship includes support of the PMC Winter Cycle, PMC Unpaved and the PMC, the signature two-day bike-a-thon through Massachusetts each August. OOFOS has also been actively involved in supporting the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team by donating hundreds of pairs of shoes to ensure runners have the support they need for active recovery after completing the Boston Marathon®. Additionally, in 2022, OOFOS kicked off National Nurses Week by donating more than 1,200 pairs of footwear to all nurses across Dana-Farber's main campus and satellite locations.

Lou Panaccione, OOFOS Co-Founder and CEO, emphasizes that "OOFOS is just getting started. It's an honor to reach this milestone, but a reminder that we're now working towards the next $4 million. Project Pink will always be an integral part of our brand and Duncan serves as an inspiration for us every day."

Beyond financial contributions, OOFOS remains deeply committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer. Collaborating closely with three metastatic breast cancer patient partners, OOFOS provides not only footwear but also opportunities for memorable experiences and unwavering support for patients and their families.

"Breast cancer is complicated. To work toward new treatments and finding cures, it is imperative to dig deep into available information and to learn as much as possible from every patient we see" says Sara Tolaney, MD, MPH, Chief of the Division of Breast Oncology within Dana-Farber's Susan F. Smith Center for Women's Cancers. "OOFOS' generous donations have funded the resources and infrastructure needed for us to be able to collect biospecimens and clinical data from many of the patients we see in the breast oncology center. These have become unparalleled sources of data."

In conjunction with the upcoming Boston Marathon weekend, OOFOS will host a panel, inviting attendees to join an enlightening session with those close to the cause. Held on April 13th at 4pm, Ali Feller, host of the Ali on the Run Show Podcast and Boston Marathon finish line announcer, will lead a panel featuring four remarkable women; Anne Keane; 2024 Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team member and current metastatic breast cancer patient being treated at Dana-Farber; Nancy Lin, MD, Associate Chief, Division of Breast Oncology within Dana-Farber's Susan F. Smith Center for Women's Cancers; Maureen Key, Sr. Manager Performance Design from Exos and Christine St. Pierre, Team Duncan Captain and 18-year PMC rider. The event will take place at the OOFOS Pop-up at 799 Boylston St., Boston.

About OOFOS

OOFOS is the global leader in recovery footwear, founded with the mission to help runners and fitness enthusiasts recover better from their workouts. Made with revolutionary OOfoam™ technology, OOFOS footwear is designed to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear, reducing stress on joints and keeping anyone, of any activity level, feeling their best. From professional athletes to casual walkers, OOFOS footwear will make your hard-working feet and body feel better – all you have to do is feel the OO. For more information, visit www.oofos.com.

