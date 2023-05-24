Oomph Body's Black Maca Creates "Sensual Clarity"

The Health and Wellness Brand's Clean Supplement Boosts the Libido, Revitalizes the Body, and Clears the Mind

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Low libido is a common struggle for modern men and women alike. More than 40% of women in the United States suffer from FSD (female sexual dysfunction) at some point. 30 million American men struggle with ED (erectile dysfunction), as well. At times, the cause of this low sexual desire stems from serious issues, such as struggling with type 2 diabetes or hypertension. At times, though, a lagging libido is due to little more than stress, fatigue, or even something as simple as a side effect of a medication.

Many turn to overly-powerful chemical libido enhancers (and their side effects like aches, pains, and dizziness) to solve the issue. However, this often is not necessary. The team at Oomph Body has created a natural way to encourage greater sensual clarity through the brand's Black Maca supplement. The product consists of clean Peruvian Black Maca root, with the only other ingredients consisting of a small amount of rice flour filler and vegetable cellulose capsules.

Also called Peruvian Ginseng, Black Maca is a plant that grows in the Andes mountains of South America. It is well-known as a natural remedy with many benefits — the most famous of which is its ability to enhance sexual desire and performance. Black Maca has been connected to increased libido as well as higher male fertility. It also has a reputation as a reliever of menopausal symptoms. The health benefits don't stop there, either.

"The secret to a good libido enhancer isn't just boosting blood flow throughout the body — which a lot of the natural products on the market claim to do," explains retired race car driver and Oomph Body co-founder Scott Sharp. "Black Maca supports your sex drive in multiple ways. It's referred to as 'food for the brain' for a reason. It's an ancient Incan remedy that actually has a reputation for a lot more than just firing up your libido."

Sharp goes on to explain that Maca also boosts energy, endurance, and strength. It brings the body back into balance — which comes full circle to the intimacy part. An individual struggling with low sexual desire needs a centered and revitalized body and spirit if they are going to be focused while they are with their partner. Often, that simple step of centering and energizing one's self is all that is needed to reclaim a person's sexual energy. Oomph Body's Black Maca is a natural and clean way to do just that.

About Oomph Body 
Oomph Body is a nutraceutical developer and manufacturer that is owned by professional race car driver Scott Sharp and tech and wellness industries alumni Dan Austin. Together, the dynamic duo is blazing a new trail for nutraceuticals by developing groundbreaking formulas that combine innovative, synergistic ingredient blends to create effective results in those looking to care for their minds and bodies. All Oomph Body products are formulated and manufactured in the U.S. Learn more at oomphbody.com.

