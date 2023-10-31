Ooni Announces Acclaimed Restaurateur Dan Richer as Newest Brand Partner

News provided by

Ooni Pizza Ovens

31 Oct, 2023, 11:33 ET

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ooni Pizza Ovens, the creator and leader of the home pizza oven market, is thrilled to announce Chef Dan Richer as its latest brand partner. The four-time James Beard Award semifinalist will provide expertise on recipe development and consult on all things pizza. 

"Ooni has been built on a passion for pizza and our ambition to help people connect through exceptional food experiences," said Kristian Tapaninaho, Founder and Co-CEO at Ooni. "Dan's passion for his craft, and inspiring up-and-coming pizza makers around the world, will be incredibly valuable to the Ooni community, our team, and of course us as pizza makers."

Richer is both the chef and owner of award-winning Razza in Jersey City, NJ. His pizza making skills earned Razza a 3-star review from the New York Times in 2017, which was quickly eclipsed two years later when the restaurant was awarded "Best Pizza in North America" by 50 Best. Richer and Katie Parla later co-authored "The Joy of Pizza," an accessible and informative guide to the craft of pizza-making, which immediately became a New York Times Best-Seller.

"When I first fell in love with pizza-making, I desperately sought as much information and advice as I could possibly find," said Richer. "The path to creating great pizza should be both accessible and fun, and I'm excited to work with Ooni and its community of pizza lovers on their journey."

Richer's attention to detail is unmatched. With a 56-point rubric, he assesses his pizza daily to continue his pursuit of delicious pies. To serve a rapidly growing community of passionate pizza makers, Ooni and Richer will collaborate on developing and sharing new recipes, techniques, and content for Ooni.com and the Ooni Pizza Ovens App. 

About Ooni
Founded by husband-and-wife team Kristian Tapaninaho and Darina Garland in 2012, Ooni Pizza Ovens revolutionized the outdoor cooking landscape and created a new category when they launched the world's first portable pizza oven. Ooni's ovens give users the ability to cook authentic, flame-cooked pizza in just 60 seconds. They are ready to start cooking in 25 minutes or less and are capable of reaching up to 950 ˚F — twice the temperature of a home oven and the searing temperature you need for incredible Neapolitan-style pizza.

In addition to offering award-winning ovens, Ooni has a comprehensive offering of accessories and a carefully curated grocery range, all available on Ooni.com. 

Ooni is a family-run, values-lead organization driven by passion, innovation, kindness, rigor, and ambition, with an overarching belief that everyone deserves great pizza. It is BCorpTM certified, joining a highly selective group of companies verified to meet high standards for social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. 

Ooni is also committed to investing 1% of its annual turnover to support social and environmental causes. 

To explore the full Ooni Pizza Ovens product range, visit ooni.com.

SOURCE Ooni Pizza Ovens

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.