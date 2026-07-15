Ooni's Halo Core Spiral Mixer Makes Professional-Grade Spiral Mixing the New At-Home Standard

Meet Ooni Halo Core — a compact spiral mixer engineered to outperform the stand mixers that have dominated home kitchens for decades.

EDINBURGH, Scotland, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ooni, the creator and leader of the home pizza oven market, is once again establishing itself as the definitive authority on domestic spiral mixing technology with the launch of Ooni Halo Core Spiral Mixer. Having revolutionized how the world bakes pizza, Ooni is now rewriting how home kitchens mix dough. By packing professional-grade spiral engineering, whipping, and beating into a compact powerhouse, Ooni Halo Core doesn't just join the market, it commands it.

Ooni Halo Core Spiral Mixer

For years, home bakers have blamed themselves for dense loaves and failed rises. The real culprit is the mixer. Planetary stand mixers, largely unchanged since their invention, were never built for dough. They stall, overheat, and can't develop the gluten structures that separate a good bake from a great one. Ooni Halo Core changes that.

Ooni Halo Core uses spiral mixing technology, which is traditionally reserved for professional kitchens. A Rotating Bowl works in tandem with a heavy-duty variable-speed Spiral Dough Hook and Removable Breaker Bar to create a dual-kneading action that stretches and develops dough for a stronger gluten structure, without generating excess heat. Dough forms a smooth, even mix and that 'pumpkin lattice' finish planetary mixers just can't achieve, whether it is pizza dough, sourdough, or a classic loaf. Rarely found in a spiral mixer and specifically designed for a rotating bowl, the advanced attachments for whipping and beating further cement Ooni Halo Core's place as the only mixer a home kitchen needs.

Designed to sit comfortably alongside everyday kitchen appliances, Ooni Halo Core is 25% smaller and 30% lighter than Ooni Halo Pro, making it easier to store, move and keep on the counter, while its more accessible price point opens the door for a broader range of home bakers to step into spiral mixing for the first time. Its dual-motor system handles the full spectrum of dough hydrations without overheating, thanks to the inbuilt motor protection that automatically adjusts speed during longer or more demanding mixes. Despite its compact footprint, Ooni Halo Core still delivers industrial-scale mixing strength, with 20 adjustable speed levels (60-300 RPM), a range way beyond ordinary planetary mixers with 6 to 11 speed settings, and the capacity to mix over six lbs of dough, enough for ten 12" pizzas or three large sourdough loaves.

"Traditional stand mixers aren't designed for kneading dough; they stall, overheat, and fail to develop gluten properly," says Kristian Tapaninaho, Founder of Ooni. "With Ooni Halo Core, we've engineered a solution that fits on your counter but refuses to compromise on performance. We are making professional-grade spiral mixing technology the new domestic standard, giving home bakers the exact mechanical advantage used by the world's best commercial bakeries."

Thanks to the patent-pending Removable Breaker Bar, Ooni Halo Core also brings added versatility beyond dough with the included stainless steel, dishwasher safe attachments. A Dual-Geared Whisk delivers light, aerated and glossy meringues in just one minute. An Angled Silicone-Edge Beater all but eliminates the need for manual scraping. The subtle twisted shape and silicone edge push ingredients continuously into the bowl for perfectly combined batters and frostings. With features including dual-LED bowl illumination, Clear Splash Guard with a directional spout, an LED speed indicator, and a silicon lid for proofing dough, Ooni Halo Core combines elevated design and unmatched performance.

Beginning August 4th, the Ooni Halo Core Spiral Mixer will be available for purchase in two premium, durable finishes: Polar White and Foundry Black - retailing at $599. Learn more at Ooni.com/ pages/explore-spiral-dough-mixer-range. It will also be available at William Sonoma, Target, Crate & Barrel and Home Depot.

About Ooni

Ooni revolutionized the outdoor cooking landscape in 2012 by launching the world's first portable pizza oven, creating the category and turning a generation of pizza eaters into pizza makers across the globe. Founded by Kristian Tapaninaho and Darina Garland, Ooni is the world's No. 1 pizza oven brand with over 3 million gas, multi-fuel and electric ovens sold globally and over 92,000 five-star reviews. Ooni is known for creating trailblazing cooking products that feed both people and planet, redefining the everyday act of cooking through award-winning and high-quality design.

Ooni brings people together through products and experiences that delight, empowering users with the joy of cooking authentic, stone baked pizza in just 60 seconds. Ready to cook in 25 minutes or less and reaching temperatures up to 950 ˚F, twice the temperature of a home oven, Ooni delivers the intense heat needed for incredible Neapolitan-style pizza. Beyond pizza, Ooni's ovens are capable of searing steaks to perfection, baking bread, roasting vegetables and more.

In addition to award-winning ovens, Ooni has entered a new product category with their Halo Pro Spiral Mixer, designed to bring professional dough mixing into the home kitchen. Ooni also offers a full range of must-have accessories.

To explore the full Ooni product range, visit ooni.com.

SOURCE Ooni Pizza Ovens