OORT Collaborates with Seagate Lyve Services to Strengthen AI-Focused Decentralized Cloud Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OORT, a decentralized cloud platform, collaborates with Seagate® Technology (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, integrating Seagate Lyve™ services to boost its infrastructure. This collaboration aims to strengthen OORT's integration of global compute and storage resources, key to its AI-focused services.

Seagate Lyve Cloud's integration significantly enhances OORT's storage capabilities, meeting the high data demands of AI applications. Leveraging Seagate's advanced solutions enables OORT to optimize costs, offering competitive pricing and a seamless experience, vital for its AI-focused decentralized cloud infrastructure. This collaboration is key in bolstering OORT's ability to enable AI solutions while also advancing its global expansion and fostering new strategic alliances.

Working with Seagate marks a major step in enhancing OORT's decentralized cloud services Post this

Sean Yang, CTO of OORT, states: "Working with Seagate marks a major step in enhancing our decentralized cloud services. Seagate's sophisticated storage solutions are instrumental in strengthening our AI-enabled service offerings, underpinning our commitment to privacy and operational efficiency."

"Optimized mass data storage is key to any organization's ability to scale," said Melyssa Banda, vice president of Seagate storage solutions and Lyve services. "Seagate brings decades of mass-capacity data storage management expertise to the table, enabling organizations like OORT to deliver optimized AI solutions to its customers."

This collaboration marks a significant step for OORT in its journey to revolutionize the decentralized cloud industry with a commitment to practical, high-quality solutions.

About OORT

OORT is a decentralized cloud for privacy and cost savings. By integrating global compute and storage resources, we provide AI solutions to enhance business operations. To learn more about OORT, please visit www.oortech.com or follow its Twitter at https://twitter.com/oortech.

For further information, please contact:

OORT

Milo Wang

[email protected]

SOURCE OORT