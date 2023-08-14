OOS (Out-of-Specification) and OOT (Out-of-Trend) Investigations Course: Best Practices, Key Components and a Comprehensive Review of the FDA Requirements

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OOS and OOT Investigations Course - Best Practices, Key Components and a Comprehensive Review of the FDA Requirements" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Achieve Deficiency-Free Operations and Drive Continuous Improvement by Mastering the Complete Investigation Process

OOS investigations pose a significant challenge in the pharmaceutical industry, often resulting in warning letters due to deficiencies. FDA regulations mandate thorough investigations of out-of-specification (OOS) results, making well-documented and compliant quality management systems essential.

However, many companies struggle with understanding the regulatory expectations and proper handling of OOS and OOT (out-of-trend) cases. Inconsistent investigation and root-cause analysis processes can lead to errors and costly laboratory activities. This informative series provides comprehensive insights into best practices for OOS/OOT investigations.

The first session delves into the FDA Guidance for Industry on OOS/OOT investigation, offering a detailed understanding of the process. Discover how to differentiate between measurement and manufacturing causes when an OOS value is detected.

Learn essential techniques for conducting root-cause analysis and implementing necessary corrective and preventive actions. Gain insights into the critical role of testing in determining the cause of OOS results.

The second session explores OOT scenarios, addressing both stable and changed properties of drug products to establish trend monitoring and product profile maintenance. Learn how to perform risk assessments to identify critical quality attributes and collaborate with cross-functional teams for continuous product improvement.

In the third session, the focus shifts to documentation, a common cause of Warning Letters in OOS investigations. Gain valuable knowledge on designing investigation plans, setting acceptance criteria, defining timelines, and assigning responsibilities. Additionally, understand the essential components of a comprehensive investigation report.

The series concludes with a session addressing deficiencies in this area, emphasizing the importance of CAPA (Corrective and Preventive Actions) and the necessity of building ruggedness into analytical procedures to prevent OOS occurrences. Explore performance metrics and key performance indicators to evaluate system performance effectively.

In summary, this series provides analysts with a comprehensive understanding of the investigation process, up-to-date regulatory requirements, and strategies for monitoring OOS and OOT cases to continually enhance product performance.

Who Should Attend:

  • Quality Assurance Departments
  • Quality Control Departments
  • Research & Development Departments
  • Regulatory Affairs Departments
  • Validation Professionals
  • Auditors
  • Analysts
  • Lab Supervisors and Managers
  • Documentation Professionals
  • Consultants
  • Contract Laboratories Professionals
  • CROs

Agenda

DAY 1 (10 AM to 3 PM)

Lecture 1: Identification of Out-of-Specification (OOS) and the Investigation Process - A Comprehensive Review of the FDA Guidance and Requirements

  • Identifying and assessing OOS test results
  • Phase I: Laboratory Investigation
  • Phase II: Full Scale OOS Investigation
  • Identify root causes
  • CAPA and follow up

Lecture 2: Conducting Out-of-Trend Investigations and Establishing CQA Using Risk Management

  • Recognize different types of OOT results
  • Establish trend for release and stability data
  • Understand risk assessments to determine Critical Quality Attribute (CQA)
  • Determine course of actions to process
  • Understand cross-functional investigation
  • Monitoring product trends to avoid OOS

DAY 2 (10 AM to 3 PM)

Lecture 3: Developing Investigation Plans and Writing Investigation Reports

  • Design a systematic investigation plan
  • Determine root causes
  • Establish acceptance criteria for investigation
  • Components of an investigation report
  • Timelines and responsibilities
  • Establish Corrective Actions and Preventive Actions

Lecture 4: Laboratory Deficiencies and How to Minimize OOS/OOT

  • Review regulatory deficiencies to establish investigation process
  • Build ruggedness into the analytical procedures to prevent OOS occurrences
  • Build compliance into the investigation process to minimize OOS
  • Determine Key Performance Indicators (KPI) to monitor process
  • Establish documentation and performance metrics

Speaker

Ms. Thomas has over two decades of cGMP hands-on industry experience in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing operations. Her experience covers all Quality Systems; as well as, all areas of validation; including, process/product validation, facilities validation, CSV and 21 CFR Part 11, test method validation, equipment/automated processes and cleaning validation.

Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ewr4fn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Asia-Pacific $148 Bn HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) Markets to 2028: The Switch to Energy-Efficient HVAC Systems for a Sustainable Future

PEComa Market Insights and Outlook, 2032 - High Cost of Aadi Bioscience's FYARRO May Present a Challenge for Success, Despite Promising Potential

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.