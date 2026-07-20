Oova and Mamaya Health Partner to Connect At-Home Hormone Insights with Specialized Perimenopause Mental Health Care

Oova members can now access The Shift, Mamaya's perimenopause mental health program, helping connect biological insight with psychological support

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For women seeking greater insight into their hormone patterns during perimenopause, the data can tell an important story. But hormone measurements alone do not fully explain anxiety that appears without warning, disrupted sleep, or mood changes that may not be reflected in a single lab result.

Today, Oova, a clinically validated at-home hormone health platform for fertility and perimenopause, and Mamaya Health, a women's mental health company specializing in perimenopause and reproductive care, announced a strategic partnership connecting longitudinal hormone insights with specialized mental health support.

Beginning July 15, 2026, Oova members can discover and enroll in The Shift, Mamaya's perimenopause-specific mental health program, creating a more direct pathway from understanding hormone patterns to accessing mental health support.

Perimenopause can be one of the most psychologically complex transitions in a woman's life, yet it is often addressed primarily through a physical-health lens. Oova's clinically validated at-home testing provides quantitative measurement of luteinizing hormone (LH), progesterone (via urinary metabolite PdG), and estradiol (via urinary metabolite E3G), along with symptom tracking and personalized longitudinal insights that help women better understand their hormone patterns and identify where they may be in the perimenopause transition.

Those insights are only part of the picture. Understanding how hormonal changes may relate to mood, sleep, cognition, anxiety, and emotional wellbeing is an equally important dimension of care. This partnership creates a pathway from biological insight to psychological support designed specifically for women navigating perimenopause.

"When a woman gains insight into her perimenopause hormone patterns, she begins to better understand the biology," said Amy Green, LCSW, Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Mamaya Health." What she does not always have is support for how those changes may be affecting her mental and emotional health. Anxiety, sleep disruption, and mood shifts do not necessarily happen in isolation from hormonal changes. Partnering with Oova means women can access both the data that helps them understand what is happening in their bodies and the clinical support to navigate its impact on their mental health."

"Perimenopause is not just a hormonal transition; it can affect nearly every aspect of a woman's life," said Dr. Aparna Divaraniya, Founder and CEO, Oova. "At Oova, our mission is to help women better understand what is happening in their bodies through clinically validated hormone insights. Partnering with Mamaya extends those insights into specialized mental health support, giving women a more complete approach to navigating the menopause transition."

The Shift, Mamaya's perimenopause-specific mental health program, will be available to Oova members beginning July 15. Its foundational community, offered at no cost to Oova members, provides structured peer support for women navigating this stage of life. Women seeking additional personalized support can access Mamaya's program and asynchronous coaching delivered by its clinical team.

The program is designed to complement, rather than replace, medical treatment and to give women an accessible entry point into mental health support.

Both companies share a vision for a more connected model of women's healthcare, one in which hormone insights and mental health support work together to give women a fuller understanding of perimenopause and more tools to navigate it.

To learn more about the partnership and how Oova's hormone insights and Mamaya's specialized mental health support work together to support women through perimenopause, visit https://www.mamayahealth.com/oova

About Oova

Oova is a clinically validated women's hormone health platform helping women understand their fertility, identify hormone imbalances, and navigate perimenopause. Through quantitative at-home measurement of LH, PdG, E3G, and symptoms, combined with personalized longitudinal insights, Oova helps women better understand their hormone patterns, identify where they may be in the perimenopause transition, and make more informed decisions with their healthcare providers.

About Mamaya Health

Mamaya Health is a women's mental health company specializing in care across the reproductive lifespan, including fertility, perimenopause, and postpartum. Mamaya offers clinical therapy, specialized coaching, asynchronous programs, and peer support designed for the unique psychological experiences women face at key life stages. The Shift, Mamaya's perimenopause program, was created by Amy Green, LCSW, and is designed to complement medical treatment as part of a more complete care approach. Learn more at mamayahealth.com.

Media Contact Ioana Calcev, marketing@oova.life

SOURCE Oova