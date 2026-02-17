Alcohol-Free Formulation Gently & Effectively Whitens Teeth

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opalescence™ whitening, the #1-selling professional teeth whitening brand, is introducing alcohol-free whitening mouthwash to its product lineup. The new dentist-created mouthwash is formulated with hydrogen peroxide to whiten teeth by removing surface stains and the cool mint flavor delivers the just-left-the-dentist-chair feeling after every rinse.

Opalescence™ Teeth Whitening Expands Product Lineup with Whitening Mouthwash

Opalescence Whitening Mouthwash was developed by dental professionals and features a gentle, alcohol-free peroxide formula that protects teeth from surface stains while foaming naturally during use. Its gentle, dye-free formula offers an easy, refreshing and brightening boost to any daily oral care routine.

"People want something that works without feeling like they're adding another chore to their day," says Tera Poole, DDS, MS, and spokesperson for Opalescence Whitening. "That's what I love about this new whitening mouthwash, it's fresh, effortless, and fits right into the habits you already have. Just a quick rinse, and you're supporting your whitening goals in a way that feels doable for real life. And with Opalescence's long-standing track record in whitening, I feel confident recommending it as a modern, gentle upgrade to anyone's daily routine."

Perfect for daily use, the mouthwash pairs best with Opalescence's whitening toothpaste and prefilled whitening trays to create a complete at-home whitening regimen that fits seamlessly into everyday routines. For more information, visit Opalescence.com or Amazon .

About Opalescence™

35 years ago, Opalescence™ teeth whitening products burst onto the dental market, pioneering the modern teeth whitening landscape with its sticky, viscous gel formula and custom-scalloped soft trays. Since then, the brand has expanded to provide a variety of innovative teeth whitening solutions to patients through their dentist. Known as the most-researched teeth whitening brand, Opalescence whitening has proudly whitened over 150 million smiles and has now become the world's #1-selling professional teeth whitening brand.

About Ultradent Products, Inc.

Ultradent Products, Inc., is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-tech dental materials, devices, and instruments worldwide. Ultradent's vision is to improve oral health globally. Ultradent also works to improve the quality of life and health of individuals through financial and charitable programs. For more information about Ultradent, call 800.552.5512 or visit ultradent.com or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

