Recognized with Top Honor for its Gentle, Alcohol- Free Formula

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opalescence™ whitening, the #1-selling professional teeth whitening brand, has been named as "Best Mouthwash" in the 2026 Men's Health Grooming Awards for its new Opalescence Whitening Mouthwash. Developed by dental professionals, the hydrogen peroxide-containing formula gently removes surface stains to brighten teeth, while its cool mint flavor delivers a refreshing, just‑left‑the‑dentist‑chair feeling after every rinse.

Opalescence™ Whitening Named Best Mouthwash in 2026 Men’s Health Grooming Awards

The Men's Health Grooming Awards spotlight products that are redefining the grooming industry through premium ingredients and exceptional performance. Each winner undergoes extensive testing and evaluation by the publication's editors and trusted grooming advisors, who personally assess every product's benefits. This rigorous process ensures that all reviews are thorough, transparent, and genuinely reflective of real‑world results.

"We are honored to have Opalescence mouthwash recognized by Men's Health," said Dr. Jaleena Fischer-Jessop, practicing dentist and Chief Clinical Officer for Opalescence Whitening. "This recognition shows our efforts to bring brighter, more confident smiles to people around the world are truly resonating and reflects the work of our teams reaching beyond the dental office to impact everyday lives."

Opalescence Whitening Mouthwash was developed by dental professionals and features a gentle, alcohol-free peroxide formula that protects teeth from surface stains while foaming naturally during use. Its gentle, dye-free formula offers an easy, refreshing and brightening boost to any daily oral care routine.

Opalescence Whitening Mouthwash is available online on Opalescence.com, Amazon and Walmart.

About Opalescence™

35 years ago, Opalescence™ teeth whitening products burst onto the dental market, pioneering the modern teeth whitening landscape with its sticky, viscous gel formula and custom-scalloped soft trays. Since then, the brand has expanded to provide a variety of innovative teeth whitening solutions to patients through their dentist. Known as the most-researched teeth whitening brand, Opalescence whitening has proudly whitened over 150 million smiles and has now become the world's #1-selling professional teeth whitening brand.

About Ultradent Products, Inc.

Ultradent Products, Inc., is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-tech dental materials, devices, and instruments worldwide. Ultradent's vision is to improve oral health globally. Ultradent also works to improve the quality of life and health of individuals through financial and charitable programs. For more information about Ultradent, call 800.552.5512 or visit ultradent.com or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Opalescence