OPC Energy Announces S&P Maalot Has Raised the Company's Credit Rating to 'ilA+'

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPC Energy Ltd. (TASE: OPCE), a leading independent power producer in Israel and the U.S., providing reliable and efficient electricity generation through natural gas and renewable energy, announced on May 28, 2026 that S&P Maalot raised the Company's credit rating to ilA+ with a stable rating outlook.

S&P Maalot stated in its rating report: "The rating raise reflects OPC Energy's continued improvement in business performance, reflected in consistent EBITDA and FFO growth, supported by a significantly larger installed capacity in its commercial portfolio and the acquisition of controlling stakes in material projects in the U.S. The outlook remains stable."

Giora Almogy, Chief Executive Officer of OPC Energy Ltd., commented: "We view S&P Maalot's decision to raise OPC Energy's credit rating as a strong vote of confidence in the Company's strategy, operating platform, and long-term growth trajectory. The rating increase reflects the continued strengthening of our financial profile, the expansion of our operating asset base, and our disciplined approach to financial management. We remain focused on executing our growth plans while maintaining financial stability and flexibility."

Ana Berenstein Shvartsman, Chief Financial Officer of OPC Energy Ltd., commented: "The upgraded credit rating by S&P Maalot reflects the continued improvement in the Company's financial metrics, strong liquidity profile, and prudent financial policy. This achievement supports our ability to efficiently access capital markets and further reinforces the strength and resilience of our business model. We remain committed to maintaining a balanced financial framework that supports the Company's long-term strategic objectives and sustainable growth."

A full copy of S&P Maalot's credit rating report is available on the OPC Energy website.

About OPC Energy

OPC Energy Ltd. (TASE: OPCE) is a leading energy company operating in the Energy Transition space in Israel and the U.S. and provides electricity in an efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly manner while combining highly efficient natural gas with solar, wind and storage.

In Israel, OPC is the first and leading private electricity producer, offering its customers an integrated solution by supplying all energy needs through the company's production sites and in the customer's yard. OPC continues to expand its generation portfolio and customer base in Israel, advancing a growing pipeline of renewable and natural gas projects to support the evolving needs of the Israeli electricity market.

In the U.S., the company operates through the CPV Group, which has over 25 years of success in the development and operation of highly efficient, low emission electric generation and renewable projects. CPV is focused on leveraging its extensive experience to advance its current portfolio of 15 GW of renewable and natural gas projects.

For more information, please visit: www.opc-energy.com/en

Company Contact:

Ana Berenstein Shvartsman, CFO [email protected]

Yehonatan Mualem, Finance & IR Manager [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal, CEO, MS-IR LLC, [email protected]

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SOURCE OPC Energy