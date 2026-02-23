OPC Energy Ltd. to Participate in the 2026 Jefferies Power, Energy, Clean Energy, and Utilities Conference on March 2

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPC Energy Ltd. (TASE: OPCE), an energy company operating in Israel and the United States and providing reliable and efficient electricity through a diversified mix of natural gas and renewable energy, today announced that Giora Almogy, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the 2026 Jefferies Power, Energy, Clean Energy, and Utilities Conference in New York City on March 2, 2026.

Mr. Almogy will be available for on-site one-on-one investor meetings on that day.

To schedule a meeting, please contact your Jefferies representative.

About OPC Energy

OPC Energy Ltd. (TASE: OPCE) is a leading energy company operating in the Energy Transition space in Israel and the U.S. and provides electricity in an efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly manner while combining highly efficient natural gas with solar, wind and storage.

In Israel, OPC is the first and leading private electricity producer, offering its customers an integrated solution by supplying all energy needs through the company's production sites and in the customer's yard. OPC continues to expand its generation portfolio and customer base in Israel, advancing a growing pipeline of renewable and dispatchable projects to support the evolving needs of the Israeli electricity market.

In the U.S., the company operates through the CPV Group, which has over 25 years of success in the development and operation of highly efficient and low emitting electric generation and renewable projects. CPV is focused on applying its extensive experience to advance its current portfolio of over 11 GW of renewable and dispatchable generation projects.

For more information, please visit: www.opc-energy.com/en

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918125/OPC_Energy_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OPC Energy