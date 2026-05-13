OPCH Investor Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates Option Care Health (OPCH) for Potential Securities Fraud

Option Care Health executives reaffirmed $5.8B-$6.0B revenue guidance on February 24, 2026, then slashed the range to $5.675B-$5.775B just 65 days later -- a reduction of up to 3.75%.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders who held Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) watched nearly 30% of their investment vanish after the company disclosed Q1 2026 results that missed revenue expectations and cut FY 2026 guidance by as much as $225 million from the top of the previously stated range. Those who lost money on OPCH are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On February 24, 2026, during the Q4 2025 earnings call, CFO Meenal Sethna told investors: "We are reaffirming the guidance we announced in January. We expect full-year 2026 revenue of $5.8 billion to $6 billion." CEO John Rademacher added: "We are confident in the guidance we are putting forth and look forward to continuing our track record of execution." On April 30, 2026 -- just 65 days later -- the company revised FY 2026 revenue guidance downward to $5.675 billion to $5.775 billion, a shortfall of up to $225 million from the prior ceiling.

The February reaffirmation came with a disclosed Stelara biosimilar gross-profit headwind of $25 million to $35 million, with a 400-basis-point revenue growth headwind. The April revision instead attributed "a negative 600 basis point revenue growth headwind … due to the lower CID patient retention and therapy mix." Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Option Care Health's prior guidance statements adequately reflected information available to management at the time they were made.

OPCH investors who suffered losses are encouraged to contact Levi & Korsinsky to discuss their legal rights . You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the OPCH Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the OPCH investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased OPCH securities and suffered financial losses. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Option Care Health made materially false or misleading statements regarding its FY 2026 revenue guidance. On February 24, 2026, management reaffirmed a $5.8 billion to $6.0 billion revenue range. On April 30, 2026, the company reduced that range to $5.675 billion to $5.775 billion -- a reduction of up to 3.75%.

Q: How much did OPCH stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 26.4% by market open on April 30, 2026, after the company reported a Q1 revenue miss and slashed FY 2026 guidance. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may have sustained significant losses.

Q: What do OPCH investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my OPCH shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought OPCH and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP