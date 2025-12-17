OpConnect Wins National Supplier of the Year Award from the National Minority Supplier Development Council

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpConnect, a leading provider of electric-vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has been named the 2025 National Supplier of the Year (Class III) by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The award was announced on November 5, 2025, at the NMSDC Awards Gala in Miami, Florida.

(Second from left) Dexter Turner, President and CEO of OpConnect, accepting the National Supplier of the Year Award from NMSDC President and CEO Don Cravins, Jr.

This national recognition honors minority business enterprises (MBEs) that demonstrate exceptional growth, performance, and contributions to advancing supplier diversity. The Class III category represents MBEs with annual revenues between $10 million and $50 million.

"Winning this award is a tremendous honor and a testament to our team's dedication to our customers," said Dexter Turner, President and CEO of OpConnect. "We founded OpConnect to help organizations electrify mobility with confidence through dependable, secure, and scalable EV charging solutions built in the USA. To be recognized nationally by NMSDC validates the quality and impact of our work."

Based in Portland, Oregon, OpConnect specializes in networked EV charging stations and intelligent software for fleets, workplaces, utilities, and multi-family developments nationwide. The company's aerospace-grade software architecture, 24/7 customer support, and industry-leading uptime ensure dependable operations and real-time visibility across every charging site.

"OpConnect's recognition as the Class III Supplier of the Year exemplifies the innovation, resilience, and commitment that minority-owned businesses bring to our economy," said Don Cravins, Jr., President and CEO of NMSDC. "Their success reflects the power of supplier inclusion to drive meaningful change and create opportunities that strengthen communities nationwide. At NMSDC, we are proud to celebrate OpConnect's achievements and look forward to their continued leadership in advancing equitable growth. We also commend the Northwest Mountain Minority Supplier Development Council for its unwavering dedication to fostering diverse business opportunities and empowering minority entrepreneurs across the region."

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is the nation's leading corporate membership organization advancing business opportunities for certified minority-owned enterprises. NMSDC connects more than 15,000 MBEs with 1,700 corporate members, driving inclusive economic growth and supplier diversity across industries.

About OpConnect

OpConnect, Inc. is a leading EV charging solutions provider based in Portland, Oregon. Since 2016, the company has helped accelerate electric vehicle adoption with smart, reliable, and flexible charging hardware, advanced charger management software, and 24/7 customer support. OpConnect serves fleets, property owners, and utilities with turnkey EV charging solutions that power a smarter, cleaner, and greener future. Learn more at www.opconnect.com.

