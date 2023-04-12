Open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market size to grow by USD 2.58 billion from 2021 to 2026; AbbVie Inc. and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, among others, emerge as key vendors - Technavio

Apr 12, 2023, 14:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.18%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the promising pipeline and recent approvals, increasing demand for combination drugs, and the rising geriatric population. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes and forecast period (2022-2026) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report
Vendor Analysis
The global open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market is fragmented, with the presence of many branded and generic drug manufacturers. Vendors such as Bausch Health, Novartis, Pfizer, and Santen are contributing the maximum market share. They are developing new formulations of the already approved drugs. Other vendors such as Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp. are conducting Phase III clinical trials for their drugs to treat open-angle glaucoma. These companies are expected to enter the market after receiving the approvals for their drugs. This, in turn, is expected to dilute the market during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
- AbbVie Inc. - The company offers open-angle glaucoma therapeutics such as Lumigan and Combigan.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - The company offers open-angle glaucoma therapeutics, namely Rocklatan and Rhopressa.
- Alcon Inc. - The company offers open-angle glaucoma therapeutics, namely Travatan.
- Bausch Health Co Inc - The company offers open-angle glaucoma therapeutics, namely Vyzulta.
- D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Laboratories Sophia
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Nicox SA
- Novartis AG
- Ocuphire Pharma Inc
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- PharmaMar SA
- Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Viatris Inc.
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –
- The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
- It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
- The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Market Segmentation:
The market is segmented by product (PGAs and non-PGAs) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)).
- By product, the market growth in the PGAs segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing use of a combination of PGAs with other drugs. Fixed-dose combinations (FDCs) offer the potential advantage of increased convenience, compliance, efficacy, and cost. Some of the examples for FDCs include dorzolamide hydrochloride 2% and timolol maleate ophthalmic solution 0.5% (COSOPT); brimonidine tartrate 0.2% and timolol maleate ophthalmic solution 0.5% (COMBIGAN); and brimonidine tartrate 0.2% and brinzolamide 1% (SIMBRINZA). The availability of such combination drugs will drive the growth of the segment.
- North America will account for 51% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the high prevalence of open-angle glaucoma. The market in North America is also driven by recent drug approvals. Also, the increased availability of open-angle glaucoma drugs to the public through both online and offline channels will drive the growth of the open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market in the region.
Market Dynamics:
Key Drivers:
- Promising pipeline and recent approvals
- Increasing demand for combination drugs
- Rising geriatric population
Pharmaceutical companies are making significant investments in the development of novel drugs to treat open-angle glaucoma. Some companies have recently received approvals for their novel drugs. For instance, in March 2019, Aerie Pharmaceuticals announced that the US FDA had approved Rocklatan 0.02%/0.005% to reduce elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company launched Rocklatan in the US in May 2019. Similarly, in September 2018, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced that the US FDA approved the NDA of XELPROS 0.005% for the reduction of elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma. The availability of such approved drugs will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major Trends:
- Development of biologics
- Strategic alliances
- Growing awareness about glaucoma
There are several biologics under development for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma. For instance, Isarna Therapeutics GmbH is developing ISTH0036, an antisense oligonucleotide against transforming growth factor-beta 2. Similarly, Neurotech Pharmaceuticals Inc. is developing encapsulated cell therapy (ECT) for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma. The NT-501 ECT consists of encapsulated human cells that are genetically modified to secrete therapeutic doses of ciliary neurotrophic factor (CNTF) into the back of the eye for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma. Such an increase in the development of new biologics for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Key Challenges:
- Advances in glaucoma surgeries
- Low patient adherence to topical medications
- Asymptomatic nature of open-angle glaucoma
Prescription eye drops available for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma are expensive. Some patients experience side effects such as stinging or redness of the eyes. Such factors have led to the emergence of advanced treatment options for glaucoma. Minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries (MIGS) are the new methods in glaucoma treatment. These surgeries are gaining popularity among patients and healthcare professionals. They provide new options to patients who do not meet the criteria for trabeculectomy. They have a higher safety profile with fewer complications and more rapid recovery time compared to other invasive techniques. Moreover, several MIGS have been recently approved for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma. This will negatively affect the growth of the market.
What are the key data covered in this open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market vendors
|
Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.58 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.03
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 51%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc., Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Laboratories Sophia, Merck and Co. Inc., Nicox SA, Novartis AG, Ocuphire Pharma Inc, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., PharmaMar SA, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 PGAs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on PGAs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on PGAs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on PGAs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on PGAs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Non-PGAs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Non-PGAs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Non-PGAs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-PGAs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-PGAs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AbbVie Inc.
- Exhibit 89: AbbVie Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Exhibit 92: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - Key offerings
- 10.5 Alcon Inc.
- Exhibit 95: Alcon Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Alcon Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: Alcon Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: Alcon Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Bausch Health Co Inc
- Exhibit 99: Bausch Health Co Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Bausch Health Co Inc - Business segments
- Exhibit 101: Bausch Health Co Inc - Key news
- Exhibit 102: Bausch Health Co Inc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: Bausch Health Co Inc - Segment focus
- 10.7 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Exhibit 104: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Segment focus
- 10.8 Nicox SA
- Exhibit 108: Nicox SA - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Nicox SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Nicox SA - Key offerings
- 10.9 Novartis AG
- Exhibit 111: Novartis AG - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Novartis AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Novartis AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Novartis AG - Segment focus
- 10.10 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 115: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Pfizer Inc.
- Exhibit 118: Pfizer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Pfizer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 121: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Viatris Inc.
- Exhibit 122: Viatris Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Viatris Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 129: Research methodology
- Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 131: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations
