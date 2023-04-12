Open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market size to grow by USD 2.58 billion from 2021 to 2026; AbbVie Inc. and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, among others, emerge as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.18%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the promising pipeline and recent approvals, increasing demand for combination drugs, and the rising geriatric population. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes and forecast period (2022-2026) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapeutics Market 2022-2026

The global open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market is fragmented, with the presence of many branded and generic drug manufacturers. Vendors such as Bausch Health, Novartis, Pfizer, and Santen are contributing the maximum market share. They are developing new formulations of the already approved drugs. Other vendors such as Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp. are conducting Phase III clinical trials for their drugs to treat open-angle glaucoma. These companies are expected to enter the market after receiving the approvals for their drugs. This, in turn, is expected to dilute the market during the forecast period.

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers open-angle glaucoma therapeutics such as Lumigan and Combigan.

- The company offers open-angle glaucoma therapeutics such as Lumigan and Combigan. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - The company offers open-angle glaucoma therapeutics, namely Rocklatan and Rhopressa.

- The company offers open-angle glaucoma therapeutics, namely Rocklatan and Rhopressa. Alcon Inc. - The company offers open-angle glaucoma therapeutics, namely Travatan.

- The company offers open-angle glaucoma therapeutics, namely Travatan. Bausch Health Co Inc - The company offers open-angle glaucoma therapeutics, namely Vyzulta.

- The company offers open-angle glaucoma therapeutics, namely Vyzulta. D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Laboratories Sophia

Merck and Co. Inc.

Nicox SA

Novartis AG

Ocuphire Pharma Inc

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

PharmaMar SA

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by product (PGAs and non-PGAs) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)).

By product, the market growth in the PGAs segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing use of a combination of PGAs with other drugs. Fixed-dose combinations (FDCs) offer the potential advantage of increased convenience, compliance, efficacy, and cost. Some of the examples for FDCs include dorzolamide hydrochloride 2% and timolol maleate ophthalmic solution 0.5% (COSOPT); brimonidine tartrate 0.2% and timolol maleate ophthalmic solution 0.5% (COMBIGAN); and brimonidine tartrate 0.2% and brinzolamide 1% (SIMBRINZA). The availability of such combination drugs will drive the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 51% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the high prevalence of open-angle glaucoma. The market in North America is also driven by recent drug approvals. Also, the increased availability of open-angle glaucoma drugs to the public through both online and offline channels will drive the growth of the open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market in the region.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

Promising pipeline and recent approvals

Increasing demand for combination drugs

Rising geriatric population

Pharmaceutical companies are making significant investments in the development of novel drugs to treat open-angle glaucoma. Some companies have recently received approvals for their novel drugs. For instance, in March 2019, Aerie Pharmaceuticals announced that the US FDA had approved Rocklatan 0.02%/0.005% to reduce elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company launched Rocklatan in the US in May 2019. Similarly, in September 2018, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced that the US FDA approved the NDA of XELPROS 0.005% for the reduction of elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma. The availability of such approved drugs will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

Development of biologics

Strategic alliances

Growing awareness about glaucoma

There are several biologics under development for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma. For instance, Isarna Therapeutics GmbH is developing ISTH0036, an antisense oligonucleotide against transforming growth factor-beta 2. Similarly, Neurotech Pharmaceuticals Inc. is developing encapsulated cell therapy (ECT) for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma. The NT-501 ECT consists of encapsulated human cells that are genetically modified to secrete therapeutic doses of ciliary neurotrophic factor (CNTF) into the back of the eye for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma. Such an increase in the development of new biologics for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

Advances in glaucoma surgeries

Low patient adherence to topical medications

Asymptomatic nature of open-angle glaucoma

Prescription eye drops available for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma are expensive. Some patients experience side effects such as stinging or redness of the eyes. Such factors have led to the emergence of advanced treatment options for glaucoma. Minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries (MIGS) are the new methods in glaucoma treatment. These surgeries are gaining popularity among patients and healthcare professionals. They provide new options to patients who do not meet the criteria for trabeculectomy. They have a higher safety profile with fewer complications and more rapid recovery time compared to other invasive techniques. Moreover, several MIGS have been recently approved for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma. This will negatively affect the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)

, , APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market vendors

Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key countries US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Laboratories Sophia, Merck and Co. Inc., Nicox SA, Novartis AG, Ocuphire Pharma Inc, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., PharmaMar SA, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

