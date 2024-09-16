Open Cooperation for a Win-Win Future, Open Cooperation Forum 2024 Kicks off

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 12, the much-anticipated China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) 2024 officially opened. The following day, the Open Cooperation Forum 2024 was unveiled at the Shougang Park in Shijingshan District. The event brought together experts, scholars, government officials, and business leaders from around the globe for in-depth exchanges and discussions on open cooperation, analysis of trends in cooperation development, and exploration of regional economic trajectories, so as to support Shijingshan's pursuit of high-quality development.

Chairman of the Global Alliance for Trade in Services Jiang Zengwei, Secretary of the CPC Shijingshan District Committee of Beijing Municipality Chang Wei, and Director of the Department of Culture, Arts, Tourism and Sports, Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Malaysia, Naquib bin Hamdan attended and addressed the forum. Besides, keynote addresses were given by Li Xin, Mayor of Shijingshan District and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Shijingshan District Committee of Beijing Municipality; Li Yanling, Member of the Leading Party Members Group and Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau; Wang Shizhong, Deputy General Manager of Shougang Group; Liu Yaodong, CMO of Leyard, and Chairman and CEO of Virtual Point; Dr. Piergiorgio Luciani, Chief Rehabilitation Specialist at CONI's Institute of Medicine and Sport Science and Rehabilitation Expert for the Association of Tennis Professionals; Michele Bonino, Head of the Department of Architecture and Design at the Politecnico di Torino; and Boban Totovski, General Secretary of the International Esports Federation.

Advancing Open Cooperation, Collaborating for Mutual Success

The third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China emphasized and dedicated a specific chapter to refining the institutions and mechanisms for high-standard opening up. This underscores a clear commitment to expanding openness. Enhancing these systems and mechanisms and improving the quality and level of trade and investment cooperation are conducive to strengthening the economic foundation, creating a more favorable international environment, providing robust strategic support, and broadening the development opportunities for modernization with Chinese characteristics.

In his speech, Chairman Jiang Zengwei mentioned that the CIFTIS is the world's largest comprehensive fair in the services trade sector and draws global attention. The fair uniquely contributes to advancing services trade, enhancing international exchanges, deepening global cooperation, and stabilizing the global economy. Since 2021, it has been hosted at the Shougang Park in a "dual venue" format, underscoring the pivotal role of Shijingshan District. By leveraging the CIFTIS's platform, Shijingshan has accelerated its international outreach, investment, and trade, and has boosted the concentration of high-quality resources in finance, information, and science and technology. It is anticipated that communication and cooperation between the Global Alliance for Trade in Services and Shijingshan will be further strengthened, positively impacting the district's high-level external development.

Secretary Chang Wei stated that the forum, with the theme of "Open Cooperation for a Win-Win Future", seeks to further deepen international trade and bilateral investment while sharing the benefits of open collaboration. He is confident that, through collective efforts, the forum will build a stronger consensus on openness, broaden cooperation, and emerge as a distinctive and fruitful event. Shijingshan is currently undergoing dynamic transformation, with an improving investment environment and accelerated development. It is not only a key driver for the growth of West Beijing but also a vibrant and promising investment hub. Shijingshan is poised to become a new frontier for openness, a prime stage for investment and business, and a fertile ground for new opportunities. We extend a warm invitation to global enterprises and entrepreneurs to explore this area of boundless potential and opportunity.

Mayor Li Xin of Shijingshan District highlighted in his keynote speech that the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China had proposed that opening-up is the hallmark of modernization with Chinese characteristics. China will continue to pursue its fundamental policy of opening-up and stay committed to opening-up to promote reform. It will strengthen its capacity for opening-up by expanding international cooperation, put in place new systems for a higher-standard open economy, and foster a conducive investment environment for the development of new quality productive forces. The construction of "two zones" exemplifies Beijing's proactive approach to integrating into the new development paradigm and supporting the national strategy for open development. Shijingshan District is comprehensively advancing the construction of "two zones", focusing on attracting and gathering international investment through "industrial openness + park openness", while optimizing production supplies and system guarantee. Looking ahead, Shijingshan aims to establish a high-caliber service platform for economic openness and cooperation, paving the way for a new era of mutually beneficial collaboration.

The launch ceremony for the international partners of Shijingshan in services trade was held during the forum, witnessed by such guests as Yin Yuan, Vice Mayor of Shijingshan District; Naquib bin Hamdan, Director of the Department of Culture, Arts, Tourism and Sports, Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Malaysia; Wang Shizhong, Deputy General Manager of Shougang Group; Zhang Li, Co-President of Asia Digital Group; Zhu Wenhuan, Managing Director of Pacific Eagle Real Estate at RGE Group; Boban Totovski, General Secretary of the International Esports Federation; Shen Zhuolin, CEO of Shougang Fund; Lionel Chen, President of ADNRS (Association Pour le Développement de la Nouvelle Route de la Soie); and Dr. Piergiorgio Luciani, Chief Rehabilitation Specialist at CONI's Institute of Medicine and Sport Science and Rehabilitation Expert for the Association of Tennis Professionals. The ceremony marks the launch of Shijingshan's initiative to drive inclusive development through service openness, promote interconnected integration through service cooperation, foster drivers of growth through service innovation, and shape a promising future through service sharing. Shijingshan is committed to collaborating with international partners to achieve advanced and open development.

Forging a Robust Base and Pooling Resources for the Capital's West Gate

Shijingshan District, serving as the west gate of Beijing, is also a pivotal area for the city's role as "four centers". Shijingshan is vigorously advancing its urban renewal and industrial transformation strategies by seizing the dual opportunities presented by the preparations for Beijing Olympic Winter Games and the establishment of a new landmark for the capital's revitalization. It is expediting the development of "National Industrial Transformation Demonstration Zone", "Green and Low-Carbon Comprehensive Service Zone in West Beijing", and "Ecological and Pleasant Living Demonstration Area Integrating Mountain-Water Culture". Shijingshan has transformed from an industrial stronghold into a green city through the coordinated integration of urban spaces, industrial sectors, mountain-water culture, and governance.

Industrial transformation is the strategic cornerstone of Shijingshan's economic strategy. In 2023, top tech sectors generated revenues of 316.13 billion yuan, reflecting a robust annual growth rate of 13%. In the first half of this year, the district's GDP grew by 6.3% year-on-year, with local general public budget revenues and district-level revenues increasing by 9.6% and 13.4% respectively. Fixed asset investment rose by 7.3% year-on-year. It has made significant strides in establishing itself as an international science and technology innovation hub, introducing the State Key Laboratory of Virtual Reality Technology and Systems of Beihang University, and attracting over 900 national high-tech enterprises. Moreover, it has significantly advanced its digital economy capabilities, with the successful launch of the Shijingshan Intelligent Computing Power Center and the digital economy's value-added accounting for 53.8% of GDP. In terms of regional coordinated development, Shijingshan has strengthened its partnerships with Tianjin and Hebei across industry, ecology, and public services, extending over 1,000 "Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei" cross-border service items.

In addition, it is actively advancing its industrial development by facilitating the sequential growth of leading, characteristic and future industries. In the first half of the year, top tech sectors generated over 162.77 billion yuan in revenue, marking a 6.2% year-on-year increase. Both the modern finance and information technology sectors surpassed 100 billion yuan in revenue, while the annual revenue of the Zhongguancun Shijingshan Science Park exceeded 440 billion yuan. Agglomeration effects are shown by specialized industrial parks, such as the Artificial Intelligence Large Model Industry Cluster, the Science Fiction Industry Cluster, the CETC Intelligent Technology Park, the Zhongguancun Industrial Internet Park, and the Virtual Reality Park. What's more, Shijingshan is concentrating on cultural revival by deepening the sustainable utilization of industrial relics and legacy of the Olympic Winter Games. It has hosted the Cultural Festival of Western Hill and Yongding River Beijing for three consecutive years, and the Shougang Park has been recognized as a national-level nighttime culture and tourism consumption hub. The construction of the International Open Cooperation Zone is a strategic move for Shijingshan to capitalize on new opportunities for openness and international cooperation, leveraging the CIFTIS for its driving and spillover effects, and supporting the transformation of industries in West Beijing. The official delivery of the Pacific Eagle Center at the end of last year represents a new landmark in the business landscape of western Beijing and signifies a new milestone in international cooperation and exchange.

Shijingshan will further deepen reforms and enhance its opening-up, embracing global partners to collaborate on a solid development foundation with a fair and open approach, aiming for a mutually beneficial future.

