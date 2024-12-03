ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Dental Solutions , a comprehensive solution for dental patient engagement software, and Open Dental , an Oregon-based dental practice management solution for practices of any size or specialty, announce an extension of their long-term relationship into a formal agreement to include Flex as a certified vendor of Open Dental. This solidifies both Open Dental and Flex's commitment to delivering secure, innovative and integrated solutions to dental practices across North America.

Open Dental & Flex Dental Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership

"We are thrilled to strengthen our long-term relationship with Open Dental by becoming a certified vendor," said Craig Cormack, General Manager at Flex Dental Solutions. "This partnership allows us to continue delivering high-quality solutions that complement the robust Open Dental platform, providing our customers with the best possible tools to manage their practices."

As a certified vendor, Flex Dental Solutions is uniquely positioned to provide a seamless and reliable integration with Open Dental, offering over 3,000 mutual customers a comprehensive and efficient patient engagement experience. Flex provides an intelligently designed solution that modernizes practice communications with patients, reduces team workloads, increases treatment acceptance, boosts payment collection, and so much more. Features of Flex include:

Automated Appointment Reminders/Confirmations

Dynamic Web Forms

Online Scheduling

Integrated Payment Processing with Automated Patient Statements

Insurance Verification

Treatment Presentation

Business Analytics Tools

And more

Flex's software platform is exclusively designed to complement Open Dental, providing a robust solution that streamlines workflows and improves overall dental practice efficiency and return on investment.

"The combination of Open Dental with Flex Dental provides a strong and effective solution for practices and their patients alike," said Nathan Sparks, CEO at Open Dental. "Our team is thrilled to deepen our relationship with Flex Dental, in order to continue to provide a robust and effective solution set to dental practices across North America."

Flex Dental Solutions is dedicated to providing dental practices with cutting-edge technology that simplifies their operations and enhances patient care. By integrating seamlessly with Open Dental, Flex offers a comprehensive solution that meets the unique needs of dental professionals.

About Flex Dental Solutions

Founded in 2018, Flex Dental emerged from the entrepreneurial vision of its founder and his wife, a dentist, who together embarked on the ambitious journey of establishing a dental practice from the ground up. Flex is a leading patient engagement software that solely integrates with Open Dental, offering a comprehensive suite of tools to help businesses modernize communication with patients, reduce dental team workloads, increase treatment acceptance, boost payment collection and so much more. Our commitment to meaningful functionalities and innovative automation transforms workflows, ensuring efficiency and pushing the boundaries of Open Dental practice management.

About Open Dental Software

Open Dental is a comprehensive and highly customizable dental practice management software designed to meet the needs of practices of all sizes and specialties. Offering a powerful solution at an affordable price, Open Dental includes a wide range of time- and cost-saving features, along with unmatched technical support and extensive training resources. The platform empowers users with control over their data, making it an ideal choice for practices looking for flexibility and efficiency. Developed by a dentist with the goal of minimizing practice management costs, Open Dental also provides a smooth transition process with expert conversion specialists to support practices moving from other systems. Supported by a vibrant online community, Open Dental is dedicated to helping practices streamline operations and deliver exceptional patient care.

SOURCE Flex Dental Solutions