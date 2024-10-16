Rodeo Dental and Orthodontics Continues to Standardize and Expand Adoption of Flex Dental Solutions

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodeo Dental and Orthodontics , a leading Dental Service Organization, is pleased to announce the continued standardization and expansion of Flex Dental Solutions features across all its offices. Flex, a powerful and intuitive patient engagement software, has been instrumental in streamlining operations and improving patient experiences.

"We originally introduced Flex to our practices in 2021, and in 2022 standardized all offices on Flex," said Dr. Saam Zarrabi D.D.S, Founder at Rodeo. "Over the years we've had the opportunity to see many solutions in this space, and Flex Dental's seamless integration with Open Dental is unrivaled. We are excited to continue to expand our usage with additional features that Flex has developed that create a better and more efficient experience for patients and team members alike."

"We are excited to continue our partnership with the Rodeo Dental leadership team, and value their feedback as we continue to invest into our solution," said Craig Cormack, General Manager at Flex. "Rodeo's commitment to providing the best possible care to their patients aligns perfectly with our mission at Flex."

About Rodeo

Launched in 2009 in the Fort Worth Stockyards, Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics is one of the fastest-growing, full-service dental groups in the country. With 47 offices, 200+ award-winning doctors and over 1000 team members spanning across Texas, Arizona, and Colorado, Rodeo Dental is transforming the world of dentistry with world-class service and magical patient engagement techniques that create memorable experiences. Rodeo Dental is determined to give every family, regardless of background, equal access to affordable dental care. Rodeo Dental has been notably recognized in the Fortune Impact 20 List and Best for the World by B Lab. Nothing means more to Rodeo Dental though than the more than 50,000 5-star Google and Facebook reviews from the patients and families it serves.

About Flex

Founded in 2018, Flex Dental emerged from the entrepreneurial vision of its founder and his wife, who embarked on the ambitious journey of establishing a dental practice from the ground up. Flex is a leading patient engagement software that solely integrates with Open Dental, offering a comprehensive suite of tools to help businesses modernize communication with patients, reduce dental team workloads, increase treatment acceptance, boost payment collection and so much more. Our commitment to meaningful functionalities and innovative automation transforms workflows, ensuring efficiency and pushing the boundaries of Open Dental practice management.

