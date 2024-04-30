Open Edge Computing Hits Critical Mass as LF Edge Expands Technical Reach with 4 New Projects

Four new projects bring technical expertise across AI (InfiniEdge AI), Data Management, (EdgeLake) Encryption (OpenBao), and Far-Edge Data Exchange (InstantX)

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Networking & Edge(ONE) Summit – LF Edge , an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that's created an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, today announced the forthcoming addition of four new projects into the LF Edge umbrella: EdgeLake, InfiniEdgeAI, InstantX and OpenBao.

Announced from the keynote stage at Open Networking & Edge Summit in San Jose, Calif., the four projects will join LF Edge's existing roster of 12 projects covering the open edge stack across verticals from telecommunications, to IoT, Industrial, transportation, and more: (Impact Projects) Akraino, EdgeX Foundry, Fledge; (Growth Projects) EVE, FIDO Device Onboard, Open Horizon, and State of the Edge Report; and (At Large Projects) Alvarium, Beatyl, eKuiper, NanoMQ, and Nexoedge.

"Edge computing has become pervasive, and we're seeing that reflected across the open ecosystem as well," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "With projects that now include data management, encryption, AI, and far-edge data exchange services, LF Edge sits at the center of open, integrated, cross-stack collaboration. We welcome these news projects to the community."

About the new projects:

EdgeLake pioneers a decentralized network for edge computing. An EdgeLake Network makes distributed edge nodes operate as a single machine that seamlessly captures, stores, and manages data at its source (allowing data to remain in-place), while providing a complete and unified view of the data. EdgeLake transforms the distributed edge to a Virtual and Unified Data-Lake allowing companies to extract real-time insight from their edge data (using SQL).

EdgeLake provides a high degree of automation in managing data at the edge, provides open and standard interfaces to the data, and eliminates the dependency on centralizing the data.

will create a unified, open platform to simplify the deployment of efficient, low-latency AI models on resource-constrained edge devices. By optimizing AI models for edge devices, such as smartphones and smart speakers, AI Edge enables efficient real-time applications that operate independently of central servers. This approach not only reduces data traffic but also significantly enhances user privacy and security. OpenBao is an identity-based secrets and encryption management system. It exists to maintain and improve a software solution to manage, store, and distribute sensitive data including secrets, certificates, and keys. The OpenBao community will provide this software under an OSI-approved open-source license, led by a community run under open governance principles.

New Project Support

"We are excited about the launch of OpenBao as effective secret management plays a crucial role in our strategy towards best in class security for Sylva. Also, OpenBao's fully open governance matches Sylva's 100 percent open source policy while also fostering innovation and long-term sustainability," said Sylva co-chairman Guillaume Nevicato of Orange.

"The EdgeLake team is thrilled to collaborate with LF Edge. EdgeLake is a decentralized edge platform that creates a virtual layer at the edge, enabling the seamless querying of distributed data (as if the distributed data is hosted in a centralized database) and monitoring of distributed edge resources (as if the distributed resources are a single machine). We are certain that EdgeLake will be the first choice for edge projects, in particular, with the adoption of AI at the edge", stated Moshe Shadmon, founder and leader of EdgeLake. "We firmly believe that EdgeLake will set a new standard for edge computing solutions. By eliminating the dependency on cloud infrastructure, we're enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their edge resources like never before. With EdgeLake, businesses can expect enhanced performance, improved scalability, faster go-to-market, greater control over their edge data and environments, and reductions in data transfers and costs."

"I am particularly excited about the role InfiniEdge AI will play within the LF Edge ecosystem. Designed to seamlessly integrate with existing LF Edge projects, InfiniEdge AI will enhance architecture with advanced AI capabilities tailored for edge environments," said Tina Tsou, founder of InfiniEdge AI. "Our focus is on creating a unified platform that simplifies the deployment of AI models on resource-constrained devices, enabling real-time applications that are not only faster but also more private and secure. The launch of InfiniEdge AI addresses a critical need for efficient, low-latency computing that can operate independently of central servers, to reduce traffic and enhance user experience."

Learn more about LF Edge and the impact it's making across the open ecosystem at www.lfedge.org .

