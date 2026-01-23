REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS' FREE 2026 WEBINAR ON MAXIMIZING ON-PRODUCT WARNINGS

Live online event to explore symbol-based warnings, standards harmonization, and the role of warnings in modern equipment design

MILFORD, Pa., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarion Safety Systems has announced that registration is now open for its upcoming free, live webinar, Maximizing Your On-Product Warnings: Understanding Symbol-Based Warnings in Modern Equipment Design, taking place on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM EST.

This one-hour, instructor-led webinar will focus on how ANSI Z535.4 and ISO 3864-2 are applied in real-world product safety labeling, with particular attention to symbol-only and wordless warning formats. These formats are increasingly used in global equipment design and often raise questions for manufacturers regarding appropriateness, effectiveness, and compliance within a broader risk reduction strategy.

Presented by Angela Lambert, Head of Standards Compliance at Clarion Safety Systems, the session will provide practical guidance for manufacturers navigating modern product safety and liability expectations. Clarion Safety Systems has more than 30 years of experience in product and workplace safety communication and plays an active role in the development and leadership of ANSI and ISO visual safety standards.

The webinar is designed for safety and design engineers, product managers, EHS professionals, compliance leaders, and others responsible for product warnings, instructions, and safeguarding strategies. Time will be reserved for live questions and answers to address participant-specific challenges.

Topics covered will include:

How symbol-only and wordless labels are addressed within ANSI Z535 and ISO 3864-2 standards





Common misunderstandings related to symbol use and warning effectiveness





The role of safety labels within the hierarchy of controls





How warnings support, but do not replace, engineering controls and safeguarding





Considerations for global audiences and standardized safety symbols





An overview of the upcoming 2027 ANSI Z535 revision cycle and why periodic standards review matters for manufacturers.

As product designs evolve and global distribution increases, understanding how warnings integrate with safeguarding and overall product safety strategy is essential for managing risk and meeting regulatory expectations. This webinar aims to clarify where warnings fit and how they can be used effectively and appropriately.

Angela Lambert brings more than a decade of experience in product safety and liability issues and serves in leadership roles across ANSI and ISO standards committees. She is Chair of ANSI Z535.1 Safety Colors, a member of the ANSI Z535 Committee, a member of the U.S. TAG to ISO/TC 145 and ISO/TC 283, and the liaison representative from ISO/TC 145 to ISO/TC 283.

Registration for the webinar is free. Additional information and registration details are available on the Clarion Safety Systems website .

Clarion Safety is a leading designer and manufacturer of safety labels , signs, and tags – and provides services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance, and risk reduction . Contact Clarion Safety to learn more about the company's industry experts and opportunities for collaboration on media and educational projects.

ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS

Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides custom-printed industrial nameplates, labels, and metal identification solutions through its affiliated business, McLoone Metal Graphics , as well as turnkey machine safety and compliance solutions through its affiliated businesses, Machine Safety Specialists and Arrow Industrial Solutions . Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com .

