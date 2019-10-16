Open FinTech Forum Brings Together Technologists and Business Executives to Accelerate Development in Finance Sector

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the speakers and program for Open FinTech Forum taking place December 9, 2019 at the Convene Conference Center in New York. To register, please visit: https://events19.linuxfoundation.org/events/open-fintech-forum-2019/register/

Open FinTech Forum is where financial services IT decision makers come to learn about the open technologies driving digital transformation - technologies like AI, blockchain and more - and how to best utilize an open source strategy and implementation to enable new products, services and capabilities; increase IT efficiencies; establish and strengthen internal license compliance programs; and attract top-level talent and train existing talent on the latest disruptive technologies.

"Open FinTech Forum brings the open source communities that support financial services together with CIOs, IT managers and developers working in the heart of finance," said Angela Brown, General Manager of Events at The Linux Foundation. "We're looking forward to showcasing the industry's emerging and established open technologies fueling this space."

Keynote speakers include:

Partha Seetala , Chief Technology Officer, Robin.io

, Chief Technology Officer, Robin.io Camilla Sharpe , WW Multivendor Software Support Business Line Executive, IBM

, WW Multivendor Software Support Business Line Executive, IBM Sid Sijbrandij, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, GitLab

Jim Zemlin , Executive Director, The Linux Foundation

Session highlights:

A Pathway To Multi-Tenancy in Kubernetes - Paul Sitowitz , Software Engineering Manager, Capital One

- , Software Engineering Manager, Capital One Creating a Micro Open-Source Community with Kubernetes - Katie Gamanji, Cloud Platform Engineer, Condé Nast International

- Katie Gamanji, Cloud Platform Engineer, Condé Nast International Architecting Enterprise Platforms for CI/CD, Cloud and SRE with AI and Analytics - Murali Kaundinya , Group CTO and Managing Director, Wells Fargo & Gopinath Janakiraman , Director, Merck

- , Group CTO and Managing Director, Wells Fargo & , Director, Merck From Business Case to Blockchain in 30 Minutes - Shaul Kfir , Co-founder & CTO, Digital Asset

- , Co-founder & CTO, Digital Asset Here Be Dragons, Debunking Myths in Enterprise Open Source Engagement - Justin Rackliffe , Director, Open Source Governance, Fidelity Investments

- , Director, Open Source Governance, Fidelity Investments "Opening" Wall Street: Challenging the Myths and Seizing the Opportunities of Open Source in Fintech - Gabriele Columbro , Executive Director, FINOS (Fintech Open Source Foundation)

- , Executive Director, FINOS (Fintech Open Source Foundation) Quantum Aspects in Information Technology: An Update - Christopher H Lameter, R&D Team Lead, Jump Trading LLC

- Christopher H Lameter, R&D Team Lead, Jump Trading LLC Securing Cloud Native in Investment Banks: From Threat Model to SOC - Andrew Martin , Co-founder, ControlPlane

- , Co-founder, ControlPlane The Future of Banking: Securing Digital Asset Custody Solutions - Diana Henderson , Offering Manager, IBM Z and LinuxONE, IBM

Gold sponsors of Open FinTech Forum include Cloud Native Computing Foundation, IBM, Robin.io and Sysdig. Silver sponsors include FOSSA, Hyperledger, StackRox, Synopsys, Tidelift and Weaveworks.

Financial Services IT decision-makers receive complimentary registration to the event. Linux Foundation members and LF project members receive a 20% discount on registration pricing. Email events@linuxfoundation.org for discount or comp access codes.

