Open Lockers receives additional patents for smart locker systems, expanding its coverage of order pickup solutions using SMS technology

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Lockers, the premier smart locker system on the market, has received additional patents, bolstering their integrated retail offering through seamless order pickup and status notifications.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will issue U.S. Patent No. 11,989,991 to Open Lockers on May 21, 2024. The new patent will include claims covering the use of SMS messaging by customers to open food lockers and is further evidence that Open Lockers continues to be at the forefront of innovation in the food locker industry. The new patent as well as Open Lockers' earlier-issued U.S. Patent No. 11,514,742 and claims of a pending U.S. patent application also provide comprehensive patent coverage of displays now being used in the food locker industry. These displays identify the status of lockers and the assignment and delivery of customer orders to available lockers.

Open Lockers' earlier U.S. patents 7,568,618 and 8,261,980 cover Open Lockers' pioneering computer-controlled food locker technology, which is the foundation of today's food locker industry, enabling customers to open lockers using an authorization device such as a cell phone.

With these industry-foundational patents secured, Open Lockers is now pursuing growth opportunities via licensing our patented technology; strategic partnerships or joint ventures; and strategic investments. We look forward to showcasing our locker system at the Food on Demand show in Las Vegas in May.

Open Lockers pioneered the development of computer-controlled smart locker systems and has multiple issued U.S. patents and pending E.U. patent coverage for hardware, software, customer experience, back-of-house, and more.

