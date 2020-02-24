Open Mainframe Project Announces Ambitus as a New Open Source Project and Plans for a Virtual Zowe Hackathon

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Mainframe Project (OMP) , an open source initiative that enables collaboration across the mainframe community to develop shared tool sets and resources, today announces the launch of Ambitus, a new community of developers who want to better understand how their existing open source environment can be implemented and operated on a mainframe. Ambitus joins 8 other OMP projects including Zowe , which will launch its first virtual hackathon on February 23.

"Open Mainframe Project has made significant progress raising awareness for mainframe modernization and educating the next generation of developers," said John Mertic, Director of Program Management for the Linux Foundation and Open Mainframe Project. "But there is still hesitation for open source on the mainframe. Ambitus was created specifically to help developers and users understand how their environment works on z/OS and Linux on Z."

Ambitus will foster a community around all open source technologies on z/OS by educating developers, sharing experiences about how to use technology stacks to accomplish useful business tasks and exchanging best practices, sample code, architectures and more. To learn more about Ambitus, visit https://www.openmainframeproject.org/projects/ambitus .

Open Mainframe Project's First-Ever Virtual Hackathon for Zowe

Open Mainframe Project's Zowe is a framework that provides interoperability and uses the latest web technologies for products and solutions from multiple vendors. It helps make the z/OS environment more "cloud-like" and aims to improve integration in hybrid cloud environments. Launched just last year, the Zowe community has grown strong with almost 200 committers, more than 17,000 commits and more than 1,650 developers exchanging information, best practices and questions on Slack .

OMP is launching a virtual hackathon that aims to educate developers, students, engineers and makers around the world about the Zowe framework and how it can be used to create enterprise applications. This online hackathon will launch on February 23 and will accept all Zowe-related projects from a team of 2 or more participants.

After April 5, Open Mainframe Project will host a webinar where each team can present their project in front of a panel of judges. OMP will recognize leading entries by inviting attendees to the inaugural Open Mainframe Summit at no cost to them. To register or to learn more, visit https://www.openmainframeproject.org/event/open-mainframe-projects-zowe-virtual-hackathon .

The Inaugural Open Mainframe Summit

The Inaugural Open Mainframe Summit, which welcomes longtime OMP members SUSE and Vicom Infinity as Gold Sponsors, will bring together different levels of mainframers and technologists to share best practices, hot topics, use cases and demos.

OMP has launched its Call for Proposals for the event and invites all technologists, developers and thought leaders to submit abstracts on a wide variety of topics such as Use Cases, AI, Hybrid Cloud, Analytics, Modern DevOps and Open Source. The deadline to submit is May 29, 2020. Visit the website to learn more: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/open-mainframe-summit/program/cfp/#overview

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Details can be found here: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/open-mainframe-summit/sponsor/ .

The Open Mainframe Project will be on-site next week at SHARE with several speaking sessions about Zowe and a sponsorship for the annual Women in Technology breakfast. Visit the OMP website to learn more.

