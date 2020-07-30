Open Mainframe Project Announces the Full Schedule for the Inaugural Open Mainframe Summit on September 16-17

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Mainframe Project (OMP) , an open source initiative that enables collaboration across the mainframe community to develop shared tool sets and resources, today announces the complete schedule of the inaugural Open Mainframe Summit . The virtual event takes place September 16-17 and will feature Ross Mauri, General Manager of IBM Z and LinuxONE at IBM; Greg Lotko, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mainframe Division at Broadcom; Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director of Hyperledger; and The Linux Foundation's Jim Zemlin, Executive Director, and John Mertic, Director of Program Management.

Open Mainframe Summit will focus on all open source projects and technologies impacting the mainframe. The event enables a collaborative environment that offers seasoned professionals, developers, students and leaders a forum to share best practices, discuss hot topics, and network with like-minded individuals who are passionate about the mainframe industry.

Conference Sessions Include:

COBOL and the Modern Mainframe Movement - Jessielaine Punongbayan, Senior Software Engineer and Richelle Anne Craw , Senior Software Engineer, Broadcom

, Senior Software Engineer, Beyond the Mainframe Security Features, it is Time to Learn about Open Source Software Security - Javier Perez , Open Source Program Office Manager, IBM

, Open Source Program Office Manager, How Two Millennials Built a Mainframe Security Model on Top of Zowe in Six Weeks (and yes it works on all ESMs) - Kyle Beausolei , Software Engineer and Jordan Filteau , Software Engineer, Rocket Software

, Software Engineer and , Software Engineer, Cloud Foundry Orchestrated by Kubernetes on Linux on IBM Z - Vlad Iovanov , Software Engineer, SUSE and Dan Pavel Sinkovicz, Student Mentee

, Software Engineer, and Dan Pavel Sinkovicz, Student Mentee How Zowe and Open Source Made me Talk to the Mainframe (literally) - Youngkook Kim, Z/LinuxONE Solutions Architect, Vicom Infinity

Zowe Conformance: High-reliability Extensions for Mainframe Tools, Guaranteed - Rose Sakach , Global Product Manager, Broadcom

, Global Product Manager, Open Source infrastructure-as-a-Service Automation for IBM z/VM - Mike Friesenegger , Solutions Architect, SUSE and Ji Chen , IBM Cloud Infrastructure Center Architect, IBM

, Solutions Architect, and , IBM Cloud Infrastructure Center Architect, A 360 Degree View on LinuxONE Security & Compliance - Pradeep Parameshwaran , Technical Security Lead, LinuxONE & Linux on IBM Z, IBM

See the full conference schedule here . Conference Registration for the online event is $50 for general attendance and $15 for academia.

Open Mainframe Summit is made possible thanks to Platinum Sponsor Broadcom and Gold Sponsors SUSE and Vicom Infinity. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here .

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Maemalynn at [email protected] .

About the Open Mainframe Project

The Open Mainframe Project is intended to serve as a focal point for deployment and use of Linux and Open Source in a mainframe computing environment. With a vision of Open Source on the Mainframe as the standard for enterprise class systems and applications, the project's mission is to build community and adoption of Open Source on the mainframe by eliminating barriers to Open Source adoption on the mainframe, demonstrating value of the mainframe on technical and business levels, and strengthening collaboration points and resources for the community to thrive. Learn more about the project at https://www.openmainframeproject.org .

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and commercial adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

