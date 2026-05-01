Open Networking & Edge Summit Heads to Japan to Advance AI-Native Networking, 6G, and Edge AI Innovation

Celebrating over a decade of thought leadership, the Global Open Networking & Edge Summit (ONE Summit) heads to Tokyo (December 10–11), co-located with Open Source Summit Japan, to bring together the global open source ecosystem

Focusing on the integration of AI-driven automation, 6G, Open Source RAN, and Edge AI into the fabric of modern networks, the event marks a pivotal shift toward AI-native infrastructure

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now open, offering organizations direct access to leaders across networking, edge, cloud, and AI infrastructure.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Networking, the facilitator of collaboration and operational excellence across open source networking projects, announced that Open Networking & Edge Summit (ONE Summit) will take place December 10–11, 2026, in Tokyo. The event will be hosted alongside Open Source Summit Japan, bringing together a global open source community to explore the next wave of innovation across networking, edge, cloud, and AI-driven infrastructure.

For more than a decade, ONE Summit has served as a premier forum for technical and business leaders to collaborate in a neutral, open environment. As the industry undergoes rapid transformation driven by Kubernetes, AI, and APIs, networks are becoming increasingly disaggregated, automated, and dynamically scalable. ONE Summit 2026 will bring together stakeholders from across communications service providers, cloud providers, enterprises, and the broader ecosystem for two days of curated, in-depth programming, where leaders explore how these innovations are reshaping network design, operations, and business models, while exchanging practical insights to advance scalable, secure, and intelligent infrastructure.

"We are at a pivotal moment where AI and open networking are no longer separate conversations as they are a single, unified roadmap for the future," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT at the Linux Foundation. "ONE Summit 2026 will serve as the forge for these innovations, providing the ecosystem with a collaborative platform to integrate AI-native capabilities into the very fabric of our global networks."

This year's Summit will feature key focus areas including open and AI-native networking, 6G, open source RAN, edge AI, data at the edge, and government and critical infrastructure. Through keynotes, technical sessions, and collaborative discussions, attendees will gain insights into how open source ecosystems are enabling digital transformation and Industry 4.0 across core, access, and edge environments.

Registration & Call For Presentations

Registration for ONE Summit 2026 is now open. Attendees are encouraged to secure their spot early to join global leaders across networking, edge, cloud, and AI in Tokyo.

Additional information on the event agenda and Call for Presentations (CFP) will be shared in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates on speakers, sessions, and programming.

Sponsorship

Sponsorship opportunities for ONE Summit 2026 are now available. Organizations interested in showcasing their leadership and engaging directly with the global open networking and edge ecosystem are encouraged to review the sponsorship prospectus or contact the team for more information.

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, OpenStack, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more. The Linux Foundation is focused on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Sunny Schatz

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE LF Networking