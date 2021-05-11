Open Source API Gateway KrakenD Becomes Linux Foundation Project

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced it is hosting the Lura Project, formerly the KrakenD open source project. Lura is a framework for building Application Programming Interfaces (API) Gateways that goes beyond simple reverse proxy, functioning as an aggregator for many microservices and is a declarative tool for creating endpoints.

Partners include 99P Labs (backed by Ohio State University), Ardan Studios, Hepsiburada, Openroom, Postman, Skalena and Stayforlong.

"By being hosted at the Linux Foundation, the Lura Project will extend the legacy of the KrakenD open source framework and be better poised to support its massive adoption among more than one million servers every month," said Albert Lombarte, CEO, KrakenD. "The Foundation's open governance model will accelerate development and community support for this amazing success."

API Gateways have become even more valuable as the necessary fabric for connecting cloud applications and services in hybrid environments. KrakenD was created five years ago as a library for engineers to create fast and reliable API Gateways. It has been in production among some of the world's largest Internet businesses since 2016 As the Lura Project, it is a stateless, distributed, high-performance API Gateway that enables microservices adoption.

"The Lura Project is an essential connection tissue for applications and services across open source cloud projects and so it's a natural decision to host it at the Linux Foundation," said Mike Dolan, senior vice president and general manager of Projects at the Linux Foundation. "We're looking forward to providing the open governance structure to support Lura Project's massive growth."

For more information about the Lura Project, please visit: https://www.luraproject.org

Supporting Comments

Ardan Studios

"I'm excited to hear that KrakenD API Gateway is being brought into the family of open source projects managed by the Linux Foundation. I believe this shows the global community the commitment KrakenD has to keeping their technology open source and free to use. With the adoption that already exists, and this new promise towards the future, I expect amazing things for the product and the community around it," said William Kennedy, Managing Partner at Ardan Studios.

Hepsiburada

"At Hepsiburada we have a massive amount of traffic and a complex ecosystem of around 500 microservices and different datacenters. Adding KrakenD to our Kubernetes clusters has helped us reduce the technical and organizational challenges of dealing with a vast amount of resources securely and easily. We have over 800 containers running with KrakenD and looking forward to having more," said Alper Hankendi, Engineering Director Hepsiburada.

Openroom

"KrakenD allowed us to focus on our backend and deploy a secure and performant system in a few days. After more than 2 years of use in production and 0 crash or malfunction, it also has proven its robustness," said Jonathan Muller, CTO Openroom Inc.

Postman

"KrakenD represents a renaissance of innovation and investment in the API gateway and management space by challenging the established players with a more lightweight, high performance, and modern gateway for API publisher to put to work across their API operations, while also continuing to establish the Linux Foundation as the home for open API specifications and tooling that are continuing to touch and shape almost every business sector today," said Kin Lane, chief evangelist, Postman.

Stayforlong

"KrakenD makes it easier for us to manage authentication, filter bots, and integrate our apps. It has proved to be stable and reliable since day one. It is wonderful!" said Raúl M. Sillero, CTO Stayforlong.com.

Skalena

"The Opensource model always was a great proof of innovation and nowadays a synonym of high-quality products and incredible attention with the real needs from the market (Customer Experience). The Linux Foundation is one of the catalysts of incredible solutions, and KrakenD and now Lura would not have a better place to be. With this move, I am sure that it is a start of a new era for this incredible solution in the API Gateway space, the market will be astonished by a lot of good things about to come," said Edgar Silva, founder and partner at Skalena.

Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. The Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

