Open Source Integrators Named 2019 Odoo Partner - North America

OSI president Gregory Mader accepted the award with OSI staff and OSI clients Robert Nielsen of IBM, and Craig Challenger and Billy Keys of HomePro. Mader thanked OSI clients, employees and Odoo S.A. for their contributions to OSI's success.

"I couldn't be more pleased to win the Odoo partner award," Mader said. "They have been fantastic to work with and I'm glad they feel the same way. And to win this award after being listed on the '2019 Inc. 5000: The Most Successful Companies in America' list makes all the hard work our team has put in over the years worthwhile. We're headed in the right direction: revenue is rising significantly, we're experiencing year-over-year growth, and our customer satisfaction and retention rates are higher than ever."

Odoo is business management software that includes CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management and inventory management. The community version is the LGPLv3 open source version, supplemented by the enterprise version's proprietary features and services.

"I'm so glad to give the award to OSI," said Fabien Pinckaers, chief executive officer for Odoo. "They've been a fantastic partner over the years and earned it in every way. I'm looking forward to partnering with them for many years to come."

OSI was also awarded "2013 Odoo Partner – North America."

Open Source Integrators (OSI) provides customers a unique combination of open source business systems consulting across industries ranging from construction and utilities to manufacturing, engineering, the service sector and direct to consumer. OSI offers solutions including accounting, data management, field services management, BPM, logistics, e-commerce and CRM, and the premier suites of business applications.

Odoo is a leading provider of all-in-one, open source business software for small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. Founded in 2005, Odoo thrives in a unique and fully-open ecosystem combining the resources of its community and partners to deliver a full range of easy-to-use, integrated and scalable business applications. Odoo has offices in the U.S., Belgium, Luxembourg, India, Hong Kong and Dubai.

OSI president, Gregory Mader, accepts award with OSI staff and OSI clients, IBM and HomePro.

