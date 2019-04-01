Open Source Integrators Provides Expertise on ITAR Projects

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent work by Open Source Integrators (OSI), a top independent software integrator, has demonstrated their competency and ability to comply with International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

ITAR is an export control regulation run by the U.S. government designed to help ensure defense-related technology doesn't get into the wrong hands. Companies awarded ITAR projects are subject to security clearance and specific authorization for access to ITAR-regulated technology.

OSI is a veteran-run company with an extensive history of success working in the government sectors. As a U.S.-based company with U.S.-based consultants, OSI meets the criteria laid out by the Department of Justice to work on these types of highly regulated projects.

"It is a great honor to work on ITAR-regulated projects," states OSI President, Greg Mader. "These types of projects require exceptional levels of quality and compliance and leave no room for error."

OSI recently deployed a successful open source ERP integration project with SilencerCo, an industry-leading gun suppressor designer and manufacturer, which required the highest level of legal oversight, leading to hand-in-hand work with ITAR standards. OSI looks forward to lending its expertise to other companies requiring an ITAR-approved open source integrator.

