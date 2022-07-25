Open Wing Alliance Persuades Pokeworks to Source 100% Cage-Free Eggs Amidst Global Expansion

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokeworks , the leading fast-casual poke brand, releases a global animal welfare policy pledging to source 100 percent of its eggs and egg products from cage-free sources for all of its operations, removing battery cages from its supply chain. This policy is set to benefit egg-laying hens raised for Pokeworks' 65 restaurants, with 20 new locations opening this year.

This commitment to improve the welfare of egg-laying hens comes within 45 days of the launch of a public campaign led by The Open Wing Alliance , a global coalition of 80 major animal protection organizations in 63 countries. Thousands of supporters around the world took hundreds of thousands of digital actions urging the company to go cage-free.

"Pokeworks is proud to partner with The Open Wing Alliance on improving animal welfare. We're committed to using only cage-free eggs in all of our products by the end of 2023," says Steve Heeley, CEO of Pokeworks. "This important step aligns with Pokeworks' core value of sustainability and supports our mindful guests' desire for transparency in our premium food sourcing."

"This commitment by Pokeworks' to remove battery cages from its supply chain will reduce the suffering of egg-laying hens raised around the world," says Hannah Surowinski, Global Corporate Relations Coordinator of The Open Wing Alliance. "With more companies taking steps towards improving animal welfare, it's clear cage-free is the new standard of the food industry."

This policy comes while a global animal welfare campaign urges Pokeworks' minority stakeholder, Toridoll , to remove battery cages from the supply chains of its other owned companies, including Marugame Udon, Wok to Walk, Kona's Coffee, Boat Noodle, Monster Curry, Tamjai Samgor Mixian, and Tamjai Hunnan Mixian.

As consumer demand for cage-free eggs grows, companies like Pokeworks are abandoning cages around the world. More than 2,880 cage-free commitments, 100 of which are global, have been made by the world's largest companies , including Burger King, Dunkin', Nestlé, Aldi, Kraft Heinz, and Shake Shack.

Why cage-free?

Hens are shoved inside battery cages —so overcrowded they cannot carry out basic behaviors. Some hens experience psychological distress, cannot endure the extreme suffering, and die in their cages.

—so overcrowded they cannot carry out basic behaviors. Some hens experience psychological distress, cannot endure the extreme suffering, and die in their cages. Battery cages aren't just cruel to animals, posing food safety and health risks for humans, including a higher risk of salmonella .

. Foot and claw damage are more frequent in caged systems from the sharp wiring. Body parts are often caught in caging, causing broken bones, deformities, and feather loss.

Learn more about battery cages and why cage-free are policies are important.

About the Open Wing Alliance

The Open Wing Alliance is a global coalition of animal protection organizations focused on creating a unified front in our campaign to end the abuse of chickens worldwide. The alliance was founded by The Humane League , growing into a global force of 80 member organizations changing the way the world's biggest companies treat animals and setting a new standard for corporate animal welfare policies locally—in every major market—and globally.

