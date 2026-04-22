OpenAI's GPT Image 2 Is Now Available on Pollo AI

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Pollo AI

Apr 22, 2026, 02:30 ET

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo AI today announced the availability of OpenAI's GPT Image 2 on its platform, giving creators, marketers, and businesses access to a stronger image model for work that depends on getting details right. More than a quality bump, this release makes the model more useful for images where text, structure, composition, and realism all need to hold together.

What stands out most is how much better GPT Image 2 is at handling layout and longer text. It does a stronger job with text-heavy visuals, interface-style visuals, editorial layouts, and other image types where hierarchy and placement matter, not just style. It also performs much better once you move beyond English, especially in non-Latin scripts and denser text-heavy compositions.

"The new Imagegen alpha models show remarkable progress in image fidelity, flexibility, and performance. At Pollo.ai, we're excited to bring these models to our users, as their improved resolution options and quality controls directly address the creative and technical demands of our community. This release marks a significant step forward in delivering faster, higher-quality visual generation."
— Bill, CEO of Pollo AI

By adding GPT Image 2, Pollo AI continues to expand the range of image and video models available in one place, helping users move faster from idea to usable output across creative, marketing, and business work.

About Pollo AI
Pollo AI is a multimodal creation platform for AI video, image, and avatar generation. It brings together models, tools, and apps in one place, helping creators, marketers, and businesses create digital content more efficiently.

SOURCE Pollo AI

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