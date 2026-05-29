Pollo AI Launches Marketing Studio with Five Workflows for AI Video Ads

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo AI today announced the launch of Marketing Studio, a new AI-powered workspace designed to help marketers and brands turn product ideas and assets into polished video advertisements in as little as a minute.

Marketing Studio offers five distinct creation workflows for every marketer: URL to video ads, photo to video ads, script to video ads, UGC video ads, and clone video ads.

Each workflow is built for a different marketing need, whether a brand is launching a new product, testing ad variations, repurposing existing assets, or scaling a campaign across multiple channels. For brands looking to scale fast, clone video ads makes it simple to rebuild proven ad structures and spin up new campaigns without starting from scratch.

The platform also offers 10 ad formats commonly used in performance marketing, including Try On, Money Shot, UGC, Unboxing, TVC, Product Launch, Tutorial, Problem & Solution, Before & After, and Selling Points. These formats help users quickly create videos tailored to different campaign goals, from product education and social proof to direct-response advertising.

"We refused to build another tool that creates more work. The goal was simple: anyone should be able to start with a product and walk away with an ad worth running — fast," said Bill Zhu, CEO of Pollo AI.

Marketing Studio is part of Pollo AI's broader studio roadmap and is now available at pollo.ai. Alongside video, image, audio, and avatar generation, the company's Creative Studio aims to provide creators with a centralized hub for producing multi-format digital content.

About Pollo AI

Pollo AI is the ultimate AI creative suite for marketers and creators. With top-tier AI models, agents, and tools for video, image, audio, and avatar generation, Pollo AI helps teams and brands produce high-quality digital content at speed and scale.

SOURCE Pollo AI