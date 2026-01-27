OpenAssets Becomes Newest Premier Member of Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust; Takes Seat on the Governing Board

Joins with intent to contribute new standards for regulated tokenized finance

PITTSBURGH and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenAssets , a leading open digital financial infrastructure initiative, and Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust (LF Decentralized Trust), the premier open source foundation for decentralized technology, announced that OpenAssets has joined LF Decentralized Trust as a Premier Member. Working in collaboration with the community, OpenAssets intends to contribute open, neutral standards for regulated tokenized finance to LF Decentralized Trust. The aim is to bring shared standards for identity, compliance, asset representation, reporting, and settlement under the open governance of LF Decentralized Trust.

"As tokenized assets, stablecoins, and programmable payments scale globally, an estimated $100 trillion of compliant capital is moving on-chain," said Gabor Gurbacs, CEO of OpenAssets. "OpenAssets is taking a leadership role in the LF Decentralized Trust ecosystem to champion open standards that address the growing gap between this rapid innovation and a fragmented infrastructure."

"As part of LF Decentralized Trust, OpenAssets will contribute its expertise in building institutional-grade systems for real-world asset tokenization and sovereign digital currencies to ensure that emerging financial infrastructure is open, governed, and built for long-term public trust," added Surendra Kalidindi, CTO of OpenAssets.

OpenAssets CEO Gabor Gurbacs will join the Governing Board of LF Decentralized Trust. He joins leaders from other premier members, DTCC, Hedera, and Shielded Technologies.

"By joining LF Decentralized Trust as a premier member, OpenAssets is investing in our shared belief that open, well-governed infrastructure is essential to the future of digital finance," said Daniela Barbosa, General Manager of Decentralized Technologies at the Linux Foundation and Executive Director of LF Decentralized Trust. "As members of our community and governing board, OpenAssets will help move tokenization toward production-grade, interoperable financial infrastructure, built on open standards, neutral governance, and regulatory alignment. We welcome their technical and market expertise as well as their commitment to the principle that financial infrastructure should be stewarded collaboratively under a neutral foundation and not owned or dictated by a single entity."

This announcement comes as LF Decentralized Community Trust prepares to convene its global member community at Member Summit , a members-only event that will be held at DTCC on January 28-29. During Member Summit, OpenAssets CTO Surendra Kalidindi will speak on a Tokenization at Scale: Building Market-Ready Infrastructure panel. CEO Gabor Gurbacs will give a talk on Standardizing the Next Generation of Capital Markets and join a discussion on Open Standards for Decentralized Trust.

About OpenAssets

OpenAssets is a leading digital financial infrastructure initiative focused on developing open, interoperable standards for real-world asset tokenization and sovereign digital currency systems, designed to support institutional trust, regulatory alignment, and long-term public benefit. Find more information at openassets.to .

About LF Decentralized Trust

LF Decentralized Trust is the neutral home for the open development of technologies that empower organizations to innovate with secure and resilient code. It is the Linux Foundation's flagship organization for a broad range of technologies and standards that deliver the transparency, reliability, security and efficiency required for a digital-first economy. Supported by a diverse, global base of members and communities, LF Decentralized Trust champions open source best practices across a growing ecosystem of blockchain, ledger, identity, cryptographic, and related technologies. To learn more, visit: www.lfdecentralizedtrust.org .

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, OpenStack, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more, are critical to the world's infrastructure. The Linux Foundation is focused on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

For a list of trademarks of the Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contacts

Emily Fisher

LF Decentralized Trust

[email protected]

Samantha Leon

OpenAssets

[email protected]

SOURCE LF Decentralized Trust