OpenAssets Launches as Pointsville Parent Brand to Build the Open Standard for Assets

OpenAssets is establishing open standards for the next generation of capital markets—the trusted foundation for real-world asset tokenization infrastructure.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAssets today announced its launch as the new parent brand of Pointsville. OpenAssets builds on the proven experience and infrastructure from the team behind Pointsville's tokenization and loyalty products, delivering secure digital value systems at scale designed for institutional and sovereign use. As global demand for real-word asset tokenization accelerates, OpenAssets aims to provide the foundation for enduring adoption.

As capital markets accelerate toward digital issuance and faster settlement, institutions face growing pressure to adopt new infrastructure without introducing operational risk or vendor lock-in. OpenAssets addresses this challenge with open standards-based architecture that enables asset tokenization using institutional-grade security, compliance readiness, and seamless integration into existing financial systems.

OpenAssets products and technologies were designed from the ground up for regulated environments and standards-based governance. Its open architecture prevents vendor lock-in, supports interoperability across jurisdictions, and ensures institutions and governments retain full authority over assets, policies, and data, which are foundational requirements for financial infrastructure intended to operate in the public interest at national and global scale.

OpenAssets is backed by a funding round led by Valor Capital Group with participation from global investors and industry leaders across finance, compliance, and digital infrastructure, including Tether, members of the founding family of Itaú Unibanco, Nubank's co-founder, Temasek-backed Superscrypt, SNZ, Credit Saison, K2 Integrity, Citrino, and partners of Dynamo, reflecting broad confidence in the need for open, governance-first financial infrastructure for institutional and sovereign adoption.

In addition to housing the tokenization and loyalty products by Pointsville under its umbrella and growing its focus on digital financial infrastructure at the institutional level, OpenAssets will also move to address a market need for agentic commerce infrastructure in the near future.

About OpenAsssets

OpenAssets builds open infrastructure for digital financial systems. Founded in 2026, the company establishes the standards and foundational technology that enable institutions to modernize capital markets with infrastructure designed for interoperability, governance, and public trust. Learn more at openassets.to.

