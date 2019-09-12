Opendoor Introduces New Home Buyer Service in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Opendoor, the online real estate marketplace that radically simplifies home buying and selling, today announced its new, all-in-one home buying service is now available in the Atlanta metro area. With the new service, Atlanta home shoppers can use the Opendoor app to find and tour any home, as well as buy it at the best price —all with a buyback guarantee that provides peace of mind.

"Buying a home can and should be an easy, hassle-free and seamless experience," said Mike Henry, General Manager of Opendoor Atlanta. "The launch of our buyer service empowers Atlanta home shoppers with greater convenience and certainty when looking for their dream home. From an estate in Buckhead to a starter home in Duluth, we've unlocked a huge amount of inventory and new tools for prospective buyers across Atlanta."

Key features of the new service include:

Browse, tour and buy any listed home : Home shoppers can discover and tour any MLS-listed home in the Atlanta area, directly from the Opendoor app. For MLS-listed homes, a tour assistant will meet the prospective buyer to let them into the home, allowing them to browse without any pressure. Opendoor-owned homes can be unlocked and self-toured via the Opendoor app, seven days a week from 6am - 9pm , no appointment necessary.

: Home shoppers can discover and tour MLS-listed home in the area, directly from the Opendoor app. For MLS-listed homes, a tour assistant will meet the prospective buyer to let them into the home, allowing them to browse without any pressure. Opendoor-owned homes can be unlocked and self-toured via the Opendoor app, seven days a week from , no appointment necessary. Buy for less: Opendoor customers will receive up to 1% back on the purchase price of their home or up to 2% when they buy and sell a home with Opendoor. This savings applies when purchasing an Opendoor home direct or any home with an Opendoor partner agent.

Opendoor customers will receive up to 1% back on the purchase price of their home or up to 2% when they buy sell a home with Opendoor. This savings applies when purchasing an Opendoor home direct or any home with an Opendoor partner agent. Cash-backed offers: Alternatively, Opendoor can help buyers make cash-backed offers, enabling them to competitively bid for the home of their dreams while giving sellers the certainty of a fast close that is not financing contingent.

Alternatively, Opendoor can help buyers make cash-backed offers, enabling them to competitively bid for the home of their dreams while giving sellers the certainty of a fast close that is not financing contingent. 90-day buyback guarantee: Opendoor guarantees buyers will love the experience and purchase the home of their dreams at the best price, or the company will buy qualifying homes back within 90 days.

Opendoor debuted its new buyer service in Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Raleigh-Durham in August and plans to continue expanding the offering to all current and forthcoming markets later this year and into 2020.

To learn more about touring MLS homes and Opendoor homes, visit buywith.opendoor.com.

About Opendoor

Opendoor's mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the US with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor currently operates in 20 markets in the US. Headquartered in San Francisco, Opendoor has over 1,300 employees.

For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com

