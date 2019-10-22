Opendoor Now Simplifying Home Selling in Salt Lake City

"Opendoor provides the certainty of an all-cash offer with no financing or home sale contingencies, so those home sellers can easily move onto the next chapter of their lives," said Sharon Brown, City Launcher, Opendoor. "We're excited to introduce the convenience of the Opendoor selling experience to homeowners across the Salt Lake City metro area and become a meaningful part of this area's dynamic and fast-growing housing market."

Homeowners across the Salt Lake City area can now go to Opendoor.com and quickly determine their eligibility by entering their home address. At launch, Opendoor will be purchasing homes between $150,000 and $500,000 that were built after 1960. Additional buying criteria information can be found on the Opendoor website .

After filling out a short questionnaire about their home's attributes and any upgrades they've made, Opendoor will provide a competitive, all-cash offer within 24 hours, eliminating the hassle of staging, keeping a home 'show ready' at all times, accommodating open houses and showings, or the potential of an offer falling through.

Upon accepting the offer, sellers can then determine their own closing timeline between 14 and 60 days so that it perfectly aligns with their next move, minimizing the possibility of double mortgages or double moving costs. If any repairs are needed to bring a home up to market-standard conditions, Opendoor will request a credit and make them on the seller's behalf.

Opendoor anticipates the first wave of homes it purchases in Salt Lake City will be relisted and available for homebuyers to easily self-tour on their own timeline next month. Opendoor homes can be unlocked using the Opendoor mobile app between 6am and 9pm, seven days a week, no appointment necessary.

With the launch of Salt Lake City, Opendoor now operates in 21 markets across the country. The company pioneered and first introduced the iBuyer category upon its launch in Phoenix in 2014 and has since served more than 60,000 customers nationwide. Opendoor has also announced plans to expand to Boise and St. Louis by early 2020.

To learn more about Opendoor and request an offer today, visit www.opendoor.com .

About Opendoor

Opendoor's mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the US with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor currently operates in 21 markets in the US. Headquartered in San Francisco, Opendoor has over 1,800 employees.

For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com

SOURCE Opendoor

